How to take a screenshot on a MacBook Air

There are many times when you may want to take a screenshot on your MacBook Air, this is something that can easily be done to capture what is on your display.

Taking a screenshot on a MacBook Air can be done in a number of different ways, you can either capture the whole screen or part of the screen. This guide is designed to help you easily and quickly capture screenshots on a MacBook Air.

How to take an instant screenshot of your MacBook

The quickest way to capture a screenshot on your MacBook is to take a screenshot of the whole display. This can be done by pressing Cmd-Shift-3 at the same time. When this combination is pressed, an instant screenshot of your MacBook Air display is taken.

The file will automatically be saved to your Mac desktop, you can now choose to edit the file, save it to another location, etc.

How to snap a screenshot of a specific part of your MacBook

If you want to snap a screenshot of your Mac’s display, but do not wish to capture the whole display, then you can take a partial screenshot of a specific part of the display.

This can be done by pressing Cmd-Shift-4 at the same time, you are then presented with a cursor on the display that you can drag to any specific part of the screen using a mouse.

To start selecting the portion of the display for the screenshot, left-click on your mouse and hold it. Once you have dragged the cursor and selected the part of the display that you want, let the mouse go and a screenshot of the selection will be taken.

As with the other screenshot, this will be saved to your MacBook Air desktop, you can then choose to do what you want with the screenshot. You can either edit it, save to another, location, email it, and more.

There are also some other options for taking screenshots with Cmd-Shift-4, once you have pressed the three keys together, you can then press the spacebar and a camera icon will appear. You can now move this camera icon to any window on your desktop. You can take a screenshot of that window by clicking the mouse.

How to snap a MacBook Air screenshot in multiple ways

There is also the option to display a screenshot menu on your Mac that lets you take a screenshot on your device in multiple ways.

This can be done by pressing Cmd-Shift-5 on your mac at the same time, this will display a screenshot menu at the bottom of your display. You are then given multiple options on how you take a screenshot on your device.

You can then decide to Capture the entire screen, Capture a selected window, or Capture a portion of the screen. You can also use this to record videos of your screen, there is the option to record the entire screen or Record a portion of the screen.

Where are screenshots saved on my MacBook Air?

Screenshots are automatically saved to the desktop by default on your MacBook Air, this makes them easily accessible, although, on some versions of macOS, you can change the default location.

If your MacBook Air is running macOS Mojave or later, then you can change the default location where screenshots are saved.

This can be done by pressing Cmd-Shift-5 on your Macbook Air, you will then be shown the screenshot menu as above. You can now choose where you would like to have your screenshots saved by selecting Options from the menu. You can then select a range of different locations like the Desktop, Documents, or an Other Location. This makes the files easily accessible from your favorite folder on your Mac.

What other screenshot options are there

There is also another useful feature built into the Screenshot app the ability to take screenshots using a timer. You can change the timer settings from the menu by pressing Cmd-Shift-5. Now select Options and you can choose to turn the timer on, You can choose from 5 seconds, 10 seconds etc. This feature will now be on for taking screenshots, it can be turned off by pressing CMD-Shift-5 and selecting Options and then None.

Conclusion

These are some quick tips to help you easily and efficiently take a variety of screenshots on your MacBook Air. We hope that you find this guide useful and hope if you have any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about taking a screenshot of Apple’s range of Macs over at Apple’s website.

