Kensington SlimBlade Pro trackball mouse $120

If you prefer to use a trackball rather than a traditional mouse, you might be interested to know that Kensington has released a new slimline version of its iconic trackball mouse in the form of the aptly named SlimBlade Pro Trackball (K72080WW). Priced at $120 the slimmer version and most “advanced trackball ever” features plug and play technology supporting both PC and Mac. Users can choose between Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and the mouse is equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 4 months of life from a single charge.

Features of the SlimBlade Pro trackball mouse

– Precision Movement with Twist Scrolling – The large 55mm trackball lets users scroll up and down web pages and documents with quick precision via a simple twist.

– Ambidextrous Design with Sleek, Low-Profile Footprint – The low-profile shape allows all-day comfort for both right-handed and left-handed users. Compared to a traditional mouse, the SlimBlade Pro requires less desktop space to operate, and requires less hand and wrist movement, making it more comfortable during extended use.

– Superior Optical Tracking Technology – Dual sensors accurately track the large 55mm ball, providing highly-accurate and responsive cursor tracking and scrolling, and giving users more precise cursor control.

– Flexible Control Customization – Free downloadable KensingtonWorks™ software enables users to customize SlimBlade Pro by assigning a wide variety of program functions to each of four individual buttons and four combo buttons.

– 128-bit AES Encryption – Government-grade 128-bit AES encryption provides enhanced security to deter hackers from monitoring the wireless connection and capturing sensitive information.

Kensington SlimBlade trackball mouse

“Kensington has responded to the demands of professional-oriented consumers by upgrading its highly-rated SlimBlade™ Trackball to now include wireless (both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) and wired capabilities. Users get the precision control and comfort of a finger-operated wireless trackball featuring unique dual-sensor ball-twisting scrolling. All in a sleek design that saves valuable desk space and can be used with either hand.”

“Kensington has been a leader in the evolution and innovation of trackballs for businesses and consumers since the launch of Kensington Turbo Mouse 35 years ago, and the new SlimBlade Pro is truly our most advanced trackball yet,” explained Lisa Schuiteboer-Shuler, Global Marketing Manager, Product Marketing at Kensington. “In addition to being a finger-operated trackball, which ergonomists prefer over thumb-based trackballs for precision and comfort, SlimBlade Pro provides unparalleled flexibility for users. The SlimBlade Pro provides an identical user experience for both left- and right-handed users, can connect wirelessly or via a cable, and its customizable buttons allow users to easily access their most-used functions. It’s the ultimate trackball”

Source : Kensington





