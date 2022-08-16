Cyberpunk inspired timer and battery pack

The engineers and designers at Shargeek, responsible for creating a selection of very unique and cyberpunk inspired battery packs over the past few years. Have this month launched their third Kickstarter campaign for its new Shargeek Capsule Gravity. A 5,000mAh power bank with integrated Pomodoro countdown timer, 20w fast charger technology and enclosed in the companies trademark transparent case design. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $29 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Capsule Gravity is a time manager that can be used as a multi-purpose digital clock and 3-in-1 timer (clock, Pomodoro timer, countdown timer, timekeeper, and alarm clock). Simply flip it over to boost productivity instantly! In addition, you can stay powered up while on the go with its 20W charging output and 5,000mAh battery capacity fast charging. Use it to power all electronics easily. To learn about productivity, our research showed that 86.8% of coworkers and 83.6% of college students find themselves procrastinating and working inefficiently while trying to complete tasks and projects in their busy lives. “

If the Capsule Gravity crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Capsule Gravity Pomodoro timer project play the promotional video below.

“With more and more people working and studying from home, it becomes harder and harder to get things done and balance life and work. That’s why we designed Capsule Gravity – to help you manage time, boost efficiency and live a more balanced life! Like a cyberpunk hourglass, Capsule Gravity is controlled by a gravity sensor and with a simple flip, it begins a countdown timer to mark time and help you focus on the task at hand.”

Source : Kickstarter

