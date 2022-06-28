STORM2 Slim portable transparent power bank with color display

Offering a massive 20,000mAh or 72Wh the STORM2 Slim the portable transparent power bank was originally launched via a successful crowdfunding campaign and is now available to purchase at a discounted price from Indiegogo Indemand. Now with a slimmer body design the latest generation of power banks is equipped with a colour display providing details about connections, voltages, battery level, current, runtimes, circuit board temperature, battery temperature and more.

The transparent power bank is capable of recharging and iPhone seven times or a 45W MacBook 1.2 times, an iPad 30W 2.5 times or perhaps a GoPro action camera 15 times.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $186 or £138 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Storm2 Slim, designed by SHARGEEK Team, is smaller in body but stronger in its overall performance. It can reach an output power of 130W and with the IPS touchscreen, you can control the output power with your fingers! Storm2 is designed for comfortably traveling with and can meet all airlines’ requirements. “

If the STORM2 Slim campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the STORM2 Slim transparent power bank project play the promotional video below.

Transparent power bank

“SHARGEEK Team brought to the backers a cyberpunk design and the Most Funded power bank in 2021, STORM2, which is backed by almost 5000 backers with over $858,000. With the idea of making STORM2 more portable and powerful, SHARGEEK Team has redesigned STORM2, making it 50% smaller and a 30W higher output power. That is STORM2 Slim, the second generation of STORM2.”

“STORM2 Slim also follows the idea of cyberpunk design. The transparency of displaying itself from the inside out makes it outstanding from other power banks. The cyberpunk see-through design reveals its sophisticated circuit board. This transparency design is also inspired by the contrast between chaotic electronic components and an ordered virtual world.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the transparent power bank, jump over to the official STORM2 Slim crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

