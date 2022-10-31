40,000 mAh power bank with 100W PD and fast charging

If you are searching for a rugged, waterproof and powerful power bank to help keep your devices charged while away from the grid you might be interested in the new iFory. Offering 40,000 mAh the portable battery pack provides 100W of PD and features fast charging technology and a handy LCD screen allowing you to quickly see how much charge is left and how much output you are providing to your devices thanks to its real-time monitoring.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $ or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Equipped with 40,000 mAh, its massive capacity means you are covered, wherever and whenever. With all your devices maintaining their power it’s finally time for you to enjoy your on-the-go life. With ease, Ifory can power the latest iPhone 13 ten times over, tablets four times over, and Macbooks twice over.”

Portable power bank

If the iFory campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the iFory 40,000 mAh power bank project play the promotional video below.

“Equipped with 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, Ifory can power up to 4 devices simultaneously. With a PD-fast charging protocol, the output power of Ifory reaches 100w. Your phone will go from dead to 60% in 30 mins and your Switch will reach 60% in 60 minutes, for example.”

“See the cutting edge through your own eyes. With an advanced display screen, you can monitor the voltage, power, and current in a clear, concise, intuitive way. It enables your freedom to access to all the information you need. You can check the timing, temperature, and remaining battery life with ease. Experience a next-gen charging journey with Ifory!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 40,000 mAh power bank, jump over to the official iFory crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



