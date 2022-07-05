Cyberpunk MiniAlley futuristic bookshelf insert

Techarge based in the United States has created a unique Cyberpunk MiniAlley designed to slot in between your books. The bookshelf insert features a futuristic handmade diorama finished with beautiful neon lighting. The scene is customizable and arrives fully assembled and is laser cut from high quality Maplewood and handmade.

“The Cyberpunk MiniAlley turns this dystopian futuristic world into a reality. Now you can have your very own piece of Cyberpunk diorama in your own home. This beautiful handmade piece sits neatly on any bookshelf and provides the perfect escape into a world unlike any other. There are three different swappable design options: the Vending Machine, the Retro Arcade, and the Capsule. It’s time to immerse yourself in a new world and explore a high-tech city filled with neon lights. Touch, see and experience the Cyberpunk world firsthand with the Cyberpunk MiniAlley.”

If the Cyberpunk campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Cyberpunk bookshelf mini alley insert project watch the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $219 or £182 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Cyberpunk MiniAlley

“The Cyberpunk MiniAlley has over 300 unique and intricate details. Our design team spent two years studying hundreds of Cyberpunk reference images to develop this hyper-realistic world. This is the perfect feature piece to draw attention to your bookshelf and start those exciting Cyberpunk conversations.”

“The Cyberpunk MiniAlley uses sophisticated illusions to make the alley appear a lot deeper than it actually is. This creates the feeling of a complex and busy world in a small space. What’s more, it will look and feel like your Cyberpunk world extends far beyond the walls of your home!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the bookshelf mini alley insert, jump over to the official Cyberpunk crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

