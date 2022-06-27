CMON Cyberpunk 2077 board game launches on Kickstarter

Boardgame design company CMON has announced a partnership with CD Projekt Red to launch a new Cyberpunk 2077 boardgame in the form of Gangs of Night City which will be the company’s 51st Kickstarter campaign and already has over 4,500 backers with nine days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $110 or £90 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is a competitive game in which 1 to 4 players take on the role of ruthless gangs vying for control of the underground in the glittering hellhole that is Night City. Clash with other Gangs in the meat or on the Net, as your enterprising band of toughs seeks to gain dominance over the criminal underworld that rules the streets. Only the boldest will be remembered, and your Street Cred will pave your way to the top.”

Cyberpunk 2077 board game

If the CMON crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the CMON Cyberpunk 2077 board game project play the promotional video below.

Kickstarter campaign

“Based on past experience, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes, based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will collect this via our Pledge Manager after the campaign ends, using PayPal or Stripe. This is so we can be fair to all our backers as shipping is rarely one-size-fits-all, and also give you more promo goodies and possibly a choice of carrier options.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Cyberpunk 2077 board game, jump over to the official CMON crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

