Cyberpunk 2077 next generation patch performance analysis

The development team at CD Projekt Red have this week released the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 next-generation patch 1.50 specifically created to take the game to the latest PlayStation 5 on Xbox Series X|S consoles. After an extremely memorable launch for all the worst reasons, the development team have been working hard to correct the issues plaguing Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. Even on PC the game is much more playable but still doesn’t live up to the iconic status of previous games such as The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt also created by CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 next generation patch

If you’re interested in learning more about what you can expect from the performance, graphics and enhancements in the Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Patch. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have released a new video providing an in-depth investigation into the new ray tracing mode, loading time improvements and the state of the Series S update.

“Once you hit 5 hours of playtime, the free trial will end and you can choose to purchase the full game, or carry on with your life as before! If you do buy the full game, your save progress from the trial will carry over from the trial version, so you can pick up your adventure in Night City right where you left off. Please note that the free next-gen trial version of Cyberpunk 2077 is dedicated to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 platforms. It is not available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, or PC.”

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Patch is now available to download for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles and includes all the updates introduced in Patch 1.5, including next-gen-specific features. A free trial version of Cyberpunk 2077 is also now available allowing you to try out the game on your current generation console before parting with your hard earned cash.

Source : CD Projekt Red

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals