Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Patch 1.6 rolls out

Cyberpunk 2077 players will be pleased to know that the new Edgerunners Update is now live and available to download with new gigs available for you to enjoy. As well as new content the Edgerunners Update rolled out by CD Projekt Red also includes a variety of gameplay fixes and improvements, free DLCs, as well as content inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the new anime series that will be premiere on Netflix later this month from September 13th 2022.

“Say hello to the Edgerunners Update. In celebration of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — the pulsating anime set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 — this brand new free update brings in-game goodies inspired by the anime, as well as a host of new features and content to dig into. Wardrobe allows you to change the appearance of your outfit without changing your armor stats. You can create up to 6 outfits using the pieces of clothing you own by accessing the wardrobe in any of V’s apartments and safehouses and then switch between them in the Inventory panel.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update

“Added a Cross-progression feature between platforms. Your latest saves will be automatically uploaded to the cloud so you can continue where you left off easily on other platforms. Cross-progression provides the latest save for every save type (Quick, Auto, Manual, etc.). Feature becomes available after you log in with your account (from Main Menu or the in-game Load Game menu). Cross-progression may be limited when it comes to console versions with regional restrictions.”

“Added some secrets related to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series to be discovered in Night City, including new equipment and new Photo Mode features. You can now play a brand new mini game using arcade machines located in Night City, including the ones in the Northside, Japantown and The Glen apartments. Climb the leaderboard to earn special prizes including cash and items! If you’re enjoying Roach Race in Cyberpunk 2077, check out the mobile version for Android and iOS. Remember that your high scores in the in-game and mobile versions are separate, though. “

For a full list of all the new features and additions rolling out in the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update jump over to the official Steam page by following the link below.

Source : Steam

