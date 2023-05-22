Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion details

Fans of the Cyberpunk 2077 game created by CD Projekt Red patiently waiting for the first and only major expansion that is planned to launch later this year. We’ll be pleased to know that the developer team has hinted on themes of what the storyline may include as well as confirming that the new expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 will include a brand-new story and setting, together with a new cast of characters and of course a new radio station. Additionally this month a source close to the action has revealed that it might not be long until the expansion is released. Check out the first video below for more details.

A new location within Night City is being created and speculation is rampant that the new zone could be the currently an accessible Pacifica Combat Zone. The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion for the game will be arriving sometime during 2023 and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It will feature a spy-thriller story as you once again take on the role of V as well as an impossible mission of espionage and survival. With new skills, new weapons and new tech, “plunge deep into a web of broken loyalties and political power plays”. The Combat Zone of Pacifica is a walled-off area nestled between the eastern hills of Pacifica and the subdistricts of Coastview and West Wind Estate, in southwestern Night City. Hopefully the Combat Zone will become accessible in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion.

Phantom Liberty

“I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America. Get ready for Phantom Liberty — a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming in 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.”

Source : Game Rant



