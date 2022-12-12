Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion stars Idris Elba

This month CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has revealed more details about the upcoming and highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty. Announcing that the new DLC will feature actor Idris Elba will play a named character Solomon Reed, playing the role of an FIA Agent for the NUSA.

CD Projekt Red also included a few other details in the tweet including confirmation that Phantom Liberty will take place in an “all new district” of the game’s Night City setting, and it will be a “spy-thriller expansion.” The Phantom Liberty expansion is expected to officially launch sometime next year during 2023, although no specific release date has been confirmed as yet. As you would expect the DLC will be available to play on Xbox, PlayStation and PC systems. Check out the latest trailer below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion, although no details on its price have been revealed as yet by its developers. As soon more details, trailers and information are released by CDPR we will keep you up to speed as always.

Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival in #PhantomLiberty, a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/jjTuv5PDXA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 9, 2022

“Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the New United States of America. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival.”

Source : Twitter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals