Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion trailer

Following on from the release of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.6 the developer team at CD Projekt Red have released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty which will be released sometime next year during 2023. Early reports seem to indicate that the Phantom Liberty expansion could possibly be Cyberpunk 2077’s only major additional content and details of its content are still under wraps at the current time.

Although CD Projekt Red has stated that the next update rolling out for Cyberpunk 2077 will be next-generation only and will be made available for Playstation 5, Xbox Series S / X, PC, and Stadia gamers to enjoy.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion

“I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.”

A new Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime 10 episode TV series will also be premiering on the Netflix streaming service next week from September 13 onwards. “The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

“Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designer and animation director Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (GRIDMAN UNIVERSE series, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series).”

Source : CD Projekt Red

