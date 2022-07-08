CD Projekt Red celebrates its 20th anniversary

Est back in 2002 CD Projekt Red is is this year celebrating its 20th anniversary and is asking fans to join it in the celebrations. CD Projekt Red has been responsible for creating The Witcher series of games, based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, acting as sequels to the story of the books. The main series began in 2007 with the release of The Witcher, and concluded with 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

CD Projekt Red is a Polish video game developer, publisher and distributor based in Warsaw, founded in May 1994 by Marcin Iwinski and Michał Kicinski. “The company began by translating major video-game releases into Polish, collaborating with Interplay Entertainment for two Baldur’s Gate games. CD Projekt was working on the PC version of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance when Interplay experienced financial difficulties. The game was cancelled and the company decided to reuse the code for their own video game. It became The Witcher.”

CD Projekt Red

“This journey we’ve made wouldn’t be possible without our community. That’s why we want to give the floor to you! With our Birthday Gallery, we encourage you to share pictures that reflect our journey together. Maybe you have a selfie from one of our exhibition stands, perhaps you’re a proud owner of a vast collection of Cyberpunk 2077 merchandise — or you’ve been using a screenshot from The Witcher 3 as your desktop background for years — whatever it is, we’d love to see it! Cosplay, fanart, crafts, screenshots, a picture of you playing a round of a real-life GWENT with your friends, the list goes on! Submit your memories and let’s celebrate this anniversary together!”

Source : CDPR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals