12 inch MacBook Pro to come with Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max

We have been hearing rumors about a new 12-inch MacBook for some time, according to a recent report, it will be a 12 inch MacBook Pro.

The new 12 inch MacBook Pro will be powered by a new Apple processor, the Apple M2 Pro, and M2 Max, these new processors will be unveiled later in the year.

The Apple M2 processor was made official at WWDC 2022 last week and it is used in the new MacBook Air, Apple will be unveiling their new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors later this year.

The news of this new smaller MacBook Pro comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has said that this new MacBook Pro will either be launching later this year or early in 2024.

We are expecting a number of new Macs from Apple later this year, there is also a 15-inch MacBook Air in the works, a new iMac Pro, a new iMac, a new Mac Mini, and more.

Apple is expected to launch some of these new Macs this fall, they would be launched sometime in October or November along with the new macOS Ventura software.

we are looking forward to finding out more details about Apple’s 2022 Mac range, the company will fully switch to their own Silicon processors by the end of 2022.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Yu Hai

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals