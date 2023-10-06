New Apple 15 inch MacBook Air coming in 2023.

Earlier today we heard about the new 14 inch iPad Pro and now we have details on the new 15 inch MacBook Air.

Apple unveiled their new M2 MacBook Air at their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this week and now we have details on a new model that is coming next year.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will be launching a new 15 inch MacBook Air next spring.

Apple recently increased the size of the MacBook Air from 13.3 to 13.6 inches and now it is planning to launch an even larger model next year.

It looks like there is also a 12-inch model of the MacBook in the works, possibly a MacBook Air, so we will end up having a choice of three models, a 12-inch MacBook Air, a 13.6-inch MacBook Air, and a 15 inch MacBook Air.

Apple is planning to switch all of its Macs to its own Silicon processors by the end of this year. The new M2 processor was made official earlier this week and we also heard that a more powerful version is on the way, the M2 Pro.

There are a number of new Macs launching this year, we are expecting a new iMac Pro, a new Mac Pro and a number of new MacBook Pro models as well.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

