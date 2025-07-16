Samsung Solidifies Smart TV Leadership with Major Tizen OS Licensing Expansion

Samsung’s Tizen OS has emerged as a catalyst in the smart TV industry, offering a seamless blend of performance, reliability, and innovation. Designed to deliver a premium user experience, Tizen OS powers a wide range of smart TVs, providing advanced features such as intuitive content discovery, cloud gaming capabilities, and multi-device connectivity. With its latest expansion into global markets, Tizen OS is setting new benchmarks for smart TV platforms, making it a preferred choice for both manufacturers and consumers.

The Tizen OS platform has been carefully crafted to cater to the evolving needs of modern television viewers. Its user-friendly interface and robust functionality ensure that users can easily navigate through a vast array of content options, from streaming services to live broadcasts. The platform’s advanced algorithms intelligently suggest personalized content recommendations based on viewing habits, ensuring that users never miss out on their favorite shows or movies.

Moreover, Tizen OS has embraced the growing trend of cloud gaming, allowing users to enjoy high-quality gaming experiences without the need for expensive hardware. The integration of Samsung Gaming Hub provides seamless access to popular gaming platforms, such as Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, transforming smart TVs into versatile gaming devices.

Global Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

Samsung has significantly expanded its Tizen OS Licensing Program, partnering with prominent original design manufacturers (ODMs) and well-known brands across Europe, North and, Latin America, and Australia. New partnerships include brands like EKO and QBELL in Australia and Europe, RCA in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, and Axdia in Germany. These collaborations highlight the growing demand for Tizen OS as a reliable and innovative smart TV platform. By offering comprehensive technical and marketing support, Samsung ensures that its partners can deliver high-quality smart TVs to consumers worldwide.

The global expansion of Tizen OS demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to bringing its innovative technology to a wider audience. Through strategic partnerships with regional brands, Samsung is able to tailor its offerings to suit the specific needs and preferences of consumers in different markets. This localized approach ensures that Tizen OS-powered smart TVs deliver a truly personalized and immersive viewing experience, regardless of the user’s location.

Furthermore, Samsung’s extensive support system empowers its partners to succeed in the competitive smart TV market. By providing comprehensive technical assistance, marketing resources, and digital content toolkits, Samsung enables its partners to effectively showcase the unique features and benefits of Tizen OS to potential customers. This collaborative approach fosters a thriving ecosystem where innovation and customer satisfaction are at the forefront.

Availability

Tizen OS-powered smart TVs are now available across multiple regions, including Europe, North and Latin America, and Australia. With Samsung’s commitment to affordability, the platform is being integrated into a variety of hardware solutions, catering to different price points. Consumers can expect competitive pricing while enjoying premium features such as Samsung TV Plus, cloud gaming via Samsung Gaming Hub, and seamless connectivity through SmartThings. Availability varies by region, with more brands and models expected to join the Tizen ecosystem in the coming years.

Samsung’s focus on affordability is a key factor in the widespread adoption of Tizen OS. By offering a range of hardware options at various price points, Samsung ensures that consumers with different budgets can experience the benefits of a smart TV powered by Tizen OS. This inclusive approach democratizes access to advanced television technology, making it more accessible to a broader consumer base.

The availability of Tizen OS-powered smart TVs across multiple regions showcases Samsung’s global reach and its ability to adapt to diverse market conditions. As more brands and models embrace the Tizen ecosystem, consumers can expect an even wider selection of smart TVs that cater to their specific needs and preferences. This expanding portfolio of Tizen OS-powered devices promises to transform the way people consume and interact with television content worldwide.

Specifications

Operating System: Samsung Tizen OS 8.0

Samsung Tizen OS 8.0 Key Features: Advanced content discovery, Samsung TV Plus (FAST channels), cloud gaming via Samsung Gaming Hub, SmartThings multi-device connectivity

Advanced content discovery, Samsung TV Plus (FAST channels), cloud gaming via Samsung Gaming Hub, SmartThings multi-device connectivity Global Partners: EKO, QBELL, RCA (Kayve Groupo and Treasure Creek), Axdia

EKO, QBELL, RCA (Kayve Groupo and Treasure Creek), Axdia Regional Availability: Europe, North and Latin America, Australia

Europe, North and Latin America, Australia Support: Comprehensive technical and marketing support, tailored marketing kits, and digital content toolkits

Comprehensive technical and marketing support, tailored marketing kits, and digital content toolkits Affordability: More affordable hardware solutions for diverse consumer needs

The specifications of Tizen OS highlight its innovative features and capabilities. The latest version, Tizen OS 8.0, brings forth a host of enhancements that elevate the user experience to new heights. Advanced content discovery algorithms ensure that users can easily find and access their desired content, while the integration of Samsung TV Plus offers a wide selection of free ad-supported television (FAST) channels, catering to diverse viewing preferences.

The inclusion of cloud gaming through Samsung Gaming Hub is another standout feature, allowing users to enjoy high-quality gaming experiences without the need for dedicated gaming hardware. This opens up new possibilities for entertainment and expands the functionality of smart TVs beyond traditional television viewing.

SmartThings multi-device connectivity is another key aspect of Tizen OS, allowing seamless integration with other Samsung devices and creating a unified smart home ecosystem. This feature allows users to control and manage their connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and home appliances, directly from their smart TV, providing a convenient and streamlined user experience.

Other Areas of Interest

For those interested in the broader smart TV ecosystem, Samsung’s Tizen OS also integrates seamlessly with other Samsung devices, creating a unified smart home experience. Additionally, the platform’s focus on cloud gaming and FAST channels makes it an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts. As Samsung continues to innovate, consumers can look forward to even more features and enhancements in the future.

The integration of Tizen OS with the broader Samsung ecosystem opens up a world of possibilities for users. By connecting their smart TV with other Samsung devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart home appliances, users can create a seamless and interconnected living space. This integration allows for convenient control and management of various devices through a single interface, streamlining the user experience and enhancing the overall functionality of the smart home.

Moreover, Samsung’s commitment to innovation ensures that Tizen OS will continue to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of consumers. As new technologies emerge and user preferences shift, Samsung is well-positioned to incorporate these advancements into the Tizen OS platform. This future-proof approach guarantees that users can enjoy a consistently innovative and immersive smart TV experience for years to come.

In conclusion, Samsung’s Tizen OS has established itself as a leading smart TV platform, offering a comprehensive and innovative solution for consumers worldwide. With its global expansion, strategic partnerships, and commitment to affordability, Tizen OS is poised to transform the way people interact with their televisions. As the platform continues to evolve and integrate with the broader Samsung ecosystem, users can look forward to a truly seamless and immersive smart TV experience that caters to their unique needs and preferences.

Source Samsung



