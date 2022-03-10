New Apple Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro in the works

Earlier this week we got to see the new Apple Mac Studio and now we have details on another device, a new Apple Mac Mini.

We have been hearing rumors that the Mac Mini would come with a new design and now it looks like we have some details on what processors the device will feature.

According to a recent report, there will be two new processors for the Mac Mini, a new Apple M2 processor, and a new M2 Pro processor.

The M2 processor is apparently based on the A15 processor, the current Mac Mini has the M1 processor which is based on the A14 Bionic. The new M2 will come with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

The M2 Pro processor will come with a 12 core CPU and it will apparently come with a 10 core GPU, those are the only details we know about these new processors so far.

Apple is expected to launch these new Mac Mini models at WWDC 2022 in June, we are also expecting to see some other new Macs as well. This should include an updated MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro, and some other new Macs.

Apple has big plans for the Mac this year, by the end of 2022, it should have fully transitioned from Intel-based Macs to its own Silicon processors.

