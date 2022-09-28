Apple AirDrop is a fantastic way of wirelessly sharing and receiving documents photos and more from one Apple device to another. This quick guide will take you through transferring different media from your Apple devices and explain how to AirDrop photos and more. To make sure that Apple AirDrop will function correctly make sure that the devices you are connecting are near each other and both have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on. Do not forget you also need to turn off any personal hotspots you may be running on either iPhone or iPad.

If you would like to AirDrop photos wirelessly to a friend or family member who is also equipped with an iPhone or iPad, you will be pleased to know you can send media, documents and more easily using the Apple AirDrop feature which is standard on all Apple devices. Presuming that AirDrop is set up as default and you have changed no settings on either iOS device simply follow the instructions below.

How to AirDrop photos

1. Enter the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad

2. Select the photos that you would like to share with your colleague, friend or family member

3. Press the Share Button which takes the form of a rectangular box with an up arrow protruding from it. It is also worth remembering that you can swipe left or right to select multiple photos.

4. When presented with sharing options on your iPhone or iOS device AirDrop button

5. Your iPhone or iPad will then reveal nearby contacts and other iOS devices that can accept documents and photos via AirDrop. Simply select the person you would like to send the photos to and wait for the process to complete and upload your images to the other Apple device.

If someone is trying to AirDrop photos to your iPhone or iPad, you will see a pop-up appear on the screen allowing you to Decline or Accept the photographs. If you allow the transfer to complete the photographs will come through in the same application it was sent from. For example, any AirDrop photos will appear in the Photos app.

Similarly, if any website links are sent from for Safari, they will automatically open in the Safari browser on the receiving iOS device. It is worth mentioning that if you are sending AirDrop photos from one of your own devices to another device, you own such as a laptop or tablet which you are logged into with your Apple ID you will not see a notification to Decline or Accept. The process will just automatically carry out the transfer.

AirDrop Settings

To adjust any AirDrop settings to make sure that you can send receive from contacts or anyone simply enter the Settings app on your iPhone or tablet and choose General then the AirDrop option. Or simply swipe down from the top right-hand corner of your iPhone to open the options window and push down on the Wi-Fi button to open the wireless options menu and then select AirDrop. Finally, select the option by either setting AirDrop to Receiving Off, Contacts Only or Everyone.

Troubleshooting Apple AirDrop

If you are trying to AirDrop photos or other media and are experiencing problems, make sure that you are :

1. Make sure both devices are near each other

2. Make sure that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is turned on for both devices

3. Turn off any Personal hotspots you may be running on either device

4. Check the settings on the persons device you are sending to

5. If they have AirDrop set to receive from Contacts Only make sure your Apple ID email address or mobile number is listed in their contacts.

6. If they would prefer not to add you to their contacts make sure they change their AirDrop setting to receive from Everyone.

7. Any settings you change can be rolled backwards easily by entering the AirDrop receiving setting section on your iPhone or iPad.

If you are still experiencing problems trying to send documents and media, you may need to contact Apple support for help on to how to AirDrop photos from your Apple device to another. More information can be found on the official Apple support website where you can also book into see an Apple Genius bar support technician.



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals