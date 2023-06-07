How to convert Apple HEIC images to JPEG

If you’ve ever found yourself with a HEIC file that you needed to convert to JPEG, you will be pleased to know that the process is straightforward. HEIC, a file format used by Apple devices, is not as widely accepted as the more universal JPEG format. This article will guide you through the process of how to convert HEIC to JPEG, ensuring that your images are accessible and viewable on any device.

The main advantage of this format is that it offers high-quality images at nearly half the file size of JPEGs. However, the downside is that not all platforms and devices support this format, which is where the need for conversion comes in. Before we delve into the conversion process, it’s important to understand what a HEIC file is. HEIC stands for High Efficiency Image Format. It’s a relatively new image format introduced by Apple with its iOS 11 update.

How to convert HEIC to JPEG on Mac

If you’re a Mac user, you will be pleased to know that converting HEIC to JPEG is a breeze. Simply follow the steps below:

Open the HEIC file in Preview: Preview is a default application on all Macs. To open your HEIC file, right-click on the file, select ‘Open With’, and then choose ‘Preview’. Export the file as JPEG: Once the file is open, click on ‘File’ in the menu bar, then select ‘Export’. A dialog box will appear. Choose JPEG as the output format: In the dialog box, click on the ‘Format’ dropdown menu and select ‘JPEG’. You can also adjust the quality and resolution of the image if needed. Save the file: Click ‘Save’ to complete the conversion. Your HEIC file will now be saved as a JPEG.

Converting HEIC to JPEG on Windows

If you’re a Windows user wondering how to convert HEIC to JPEG, don’t worry. The process is just as simple. Here’s how to do it:

Download a HEIC to JPEG converter: There are several free online converters available. One reliable option is CopyTrans HEIC for Windows. Install and run the converter: Follow the instructions provided by the converter’s website to install and run the software. Convert your files: Once the software is running, you can simply right-click on a HEIC file and select ‘Convert to JPEG with CopyTrans’. The software will then convert the file for you.

Online HEIC to JPEG conversion tools

If you would like to convert HEIC to JPEG without downloading any software, there are several online tools available. These tools are easy to use and work on any operating system. Here’s how to use them:

Visit an online converter: Websites like heictojpg.com offer free conversion services. Upload your HEIC file: Click on ‘Choose File’ or ‘Upload’ to select the HEIC file from your device. Start the conversion: Once the file is uploaded, click on ‘Convert’ or ‘Start’. The website will convert the file and provide a download link for the JPEG. Download the JPEG file: Click on the download link to save the JPEG file to your device.

In conclusion, converting HEIC to JPEG is a simple process, whether you’re using a Mac, a Windows PC, or an online tool. By following these steps, you can ensure that your images are compatible with any device or platform.

HEIC format in more detail

The HEIC file format, which stands for High Efficiency Image Format, uses the HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) technology, also known as H.265. This technology is primarily used for video compression, but in the case of HEIC files, it’s used for compressing images.

HEVC is a significant improvement over older compression methods. It provides better data compression without a loss in image quality, which means HEIC files can store high-quality images in smaller file sizes compared to traditional formats like JPEG.

One of the key features of HEIC is that it supports 16-bit color depth, compared to the 8-bit color depth supported by JPEG. This means that HEIC files can display a wider range of colors and more detailed images.

Additionally, HEIC files can store multiple images in one file, making it ideal for sequences of images, like Live Photos on iPhones. It also supports transparency, like PNG files, and can store image edits, such as cropping and rotating, which can be undone later.

However, the main drawback of HEIC is its compatibility. As of now, it’s primarily supported by Apple devices, and not all platforms and devices can open HEIC files, which often necessitates the conversion of HEIC to more universally accepted formats like JPEG.

Other names associated with HEIC

HEIC file format, is also known by the following names.

HEIF: This is an acronym for High Efficiency Image File. It’s the name of the standard upon which HEIC is based. HEIF is a container format that can hold images and other types of visual media. HEIC: This is the specific file extension used by Apple devices for images using the HEIF standard. It stands for High Efficiency Image Container. H.265: This refers to the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard used for the compression in HEIC files. While not a name for HEIC itself, it’s closely associated with it. MIAF: This stands for Multi-Image Application Format. It’s a subset of the HEIF standard that’s designed to ensure compatibility across different devices and services.

While these terms are related, they are not strictly interchangeable. For example, while all HEIC files are HEIF files, not all HEIF files are HEIC files. Similarly, while HEIC files use H.265 compression, not all uses of H.265 compression result in HEIC files.

For more information on using HEIF or HEVC media on Apple devices jump over to the official Apple support website.



