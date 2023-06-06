HEIF, AVC, H.264, H.265, HEIC and HEVC image and video codecs explained



In the ever-evolving world of technology and video capture and formats, new standards often appear to enhance our digital lives. A good example of this is the high-performance file formats and codecs we use for storing and transmitting images and videos. If you are interested in learning more about what HEIF, H.264, or HEVC video codecs are this quick guide will take you through a brief introduction to each explaining a few benefits, its origins and what they can be used for.

The HEIC file format, which stands for High Efficiency Image Format, is also known by the following names. Please note that while these terms are related, they are not strictly interchangeable. For example, while all HEIC files are HEIF files, not all HEIF files are HEIC files. Similarly, while HEIC files use H.265 compression, not all uses of H.265 compression result in HEIC files.

HEIF: This is an acronym for High Efficiency Image File. It’s the name of the standard upon which HEIC is based. HEIF is a container format that can hold images and other types of visual media. HEIC: This is the specific file extension used by Apple devices for images using the HEIF standard. It stands for High Efficiency Image Container. H.265: This refers to the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard used for the compression in HEIC files. While not a name for HEIC itself, it’s closely associated with it. MIAF: This stands for Multi-Image Application Format. It’s a subset of the HEIF standard that’s designed to ensure compatibility across different devices and services.

What is HEIF image codec

HEIF (High Efficiency Image File Format): This is a standard for storing images and image sequences. It was developed by the Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG) and is defined by ISO/IEC 23008-12. One of the main advantages of HEIF over older formats like JPEG is its improved compression.

This means it can store high-quality images in smaller file sizes. HEIF also supports storing multiple images in one file (useful for things like bursts of photos or animations), alpha (transparency) channels, and metadata (like location data and camera information).

Have you ever worried about storing high-quality images while saving space? HEIF is here to address this. This advanced format was developed by the Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG), designed for storing images and image sequences.

Features of the HEIF – High Efficiency Image File format

Improved Compression : Compared to older formats like JPEG, HEIF stores high-quality images with considerably smaller file sizes. This means more room for your memories without compromising on quality.

: Compared to older formats like JPEG, HEIF stores high-quality images with considerably smaller file sizes. This means more room for your memories without compromising on quality. Multi-image Storage : HEIF can hold multiple images in a single file. This is useful for sequences such as burst photos or animations.

: HEIF can hold multiple images in a single file. This is useful for sequences such as burst photos or animations. Alpha Channels and Metadata: HEIF supports alpha (transparency) channels and rich metadata, making it a versatile choice for a variety of applications.

What is HEIC used by Apple

HEIC stands for High Efficiency Image Format, and it’s a file format used for storing images and image sequences. It’s based on the HEIF (High Efficiency Image File Format) standard developed by the Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG).

The HEIC format is best known for its use by Apple starting with iOS 11. When a photo is taken on an iPhone that uses iOS 11 or later, it’s saved as a HEIC file by default.

The primary advantage of the HEIC format over older formats like JPEG is that it offers more efficient compression. This means it can store high-quality images in smaller file sizes. In addition to better compression, HEIC also supports a number of advanced features, such as:

Support for 16-bit color : HEIC supports 16-bit color, while JPEG only supports 8-bit color. This means HEIC can capture a much broader range of colors and more subtle color gradients than JPEG.

: HEIC supports 16-bit color, while JPEG only supports 8-bit color. This means HEIC can capture a much broader range of colors and more subtle color gradients than JPEG. Support for transparency : Like PNG, HEIC files can include an alpha channel for transparency.

: Like PNG, HEIC files can include an alpha channel for transparency. Support for multiple images in a single file: HEIC can include multiple images in a single file. This is used, for example, to store Live Photos, bursts, or image sequences for animations.

Please note that while the HEIC format has many advantages, it’s not as universally supported as formats like JPEG or PNG. Some devices or software may not support HEIC, or they may require additional software to open or convert HEIC files.

What is AVC or H.264 video codec

H.264, also known as AVC (Advanced Video Coding), is a video codec widely used for recording, compressing, and distributing video content. Developed by the Moving Picture Experts Group and the ITU-T Video Coding Experts Group, its versatility has led to its adoption across various applications, from high-quality video conferencing to broadcast and Blu-Ray disc storage.

Features of H.264 include :

Efficient Compression : H.264 offers excellent video quality with efficient compression, allowing for high-quality video in a relatively small file.

: H.264 offers excellent video quality with efficient compression, allowing for high-quality video in a relatively small file. Broad Usage: Due to its efficiency and quality, H.264 is used extensively in broadcasting, streaming, and storage of video content.

What is H.265

H.265, also known as High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), is a video compression standard that is the successor to H.264 or Advanced Video Coding (AVC).

Designed to improve upon its predecessor, H.265 offers significantly better data compression at the same level of video quality. In practical terms, this means it can provide similar video quality to H.264 but at about half the bitrate, making it more efficient for high-resolution video such as 4K or 8K.

However, it’s worth noting that while H.265 is more efficient, it’s also more computationally demanding to encode and decode, meaning it requires more processing power and may not be supported by older hardware.

Key features of H.265 include:

Improved Compression : Compared to H.264, H.265 provides better compression, making video files smaller without sacrificing quality. This makes it suitable for streaming high-quality video over the internet.

: Compared to H.264, H.265 provides better compression, making video files smaller without sacrificing quality. This makes it suitable for streaming high-quality video over the internet. Support for Higher Resolution : H.265 is designed to support resolutions up to 8192 x 4320, making it suitable for the next generation of high-resolution displays.

: H.265 is designed to support resolutions up to 8192 x 4320, making it suitable for the next generation of high-resolution displays. Increased Computational Requirements: As mentioned above, H.265 requires more computational power to encode and decode compared to H.264. As such, not all devices may be able to playback H.265 video.

HEVC/H.265 is maintained and developed by the Joint Collaborative Team on Video Coding (JCT-VC), which includes members from the ITU-T Video Coding Experts Group (VCEG) and the ISO/IEC Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG).

What is HEVC video codec

If you’re looking for even better video compression, then you will be pleased to know about HEVC, or H.265. HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding, also known as H.265) is a successor to H.264/AVC, designed to further improve video compression. This means it can provide similar video quality to H.264 but at about half the bitrate, making it more efficient for high-resolution video like 4K or 8K.

However, it’s worth noting that while HEVC is more efficient, it’s also more computationally demanding to encode and decode, and is subject to more patent licensing issues, so its adoption is not as widespread as H.264.

Advantages of the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Codec

Better Compression : HEVC can deliver similar video quality to H.264 at about half the bitrate. This is particularly useful for high-resolution videos, such as 4K or 8K.

: HEVC can deliver similar video quality to H.264 at about half the bitrate. This is particularly useful for high-resolution videos, such as 4K or 8K. Increased Demands: HEVC requires more computational power to encode and decode. This is something to keep in mind if you’re considering a switch to this codec.

HEIF, H.264 and HEVC

In a nutshell, HEIF, H.264, and HEVC codecs are advanced technologies designed to optimize the way we store and transmit digital images and video. These codecs balance high quality with practical considerations like file size and computational demand. By understanding what HEIF, H.264, or HEVC codecs are, you’ll be better equipped to choose the right technology for your digital media needs. It’s yet another exciting development in the world of technology that makes our digital lives more efficient and enjoyable. Here are the official websites for the organizations responsible for these standards:

Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG): The group responsible for the development of standards for coded representation of digital audio, video, 3D Graphics and other data. This includes the development of the HEIF standard and contributions to H.264/AVC and HEVC codecs.

ITU-T Video Coding Experts Group (VCEG): An expert group under the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) that developed and maintains various video coding standards, including the H.264 standard in collaboration with MPEG.

Please note that while these organizations create the standards, they are often implemented by various software and hardware companies, and the exact implementations can vary.



