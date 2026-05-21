Why Samsung is Making a “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8 Instead of an “Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is the latest addition to its foldable smartphone lineup, designed to cater to users seeking the benefits of foldable technology without the premium price tag. By strategically balancing advanced features with cost-saving adjustments, the Z Fold 8 Wide offers a practical alternative to the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8. Scheduled for a July 2026 launch and an August 2026 release, this device is set to make a strong impression in the increasingly competitive foldable smartphone market. The video below from Greggles TV gives us more details about the rumored Z Fold 8 Wide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Rumored Specifications

Category Rumored Specification Expected Launch Late July 2026 ( alongside the standard Fold 8) Estimated Price Expected around $1,799 to $1,999 USD Main Internal Display 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 4:3 aspect ratio (shorter and wider tablet shape) Cover Display 5.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “for Galaxy” Memory (RAM) 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Options 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0, non-expandable) Rear Camera System Dual Camera Array (No dedicated telephoto lens): • Main: 50MP (f/1.8) with OIS & Phase Detection Autofocus • Ultra-Wide: 50MP (f/1.9) with autofocus Selfie Cameras • Cover: 10MP camera • Internal: 10MP camera Battery & Charging 4,800mAh capacity • 45W Wired Fast Charging • 25W Qi Wireless / Reverse Wireless Charging Dimensions (Unfolded) 161.4 x 123.9 x 4.9 mm Dimensions (Folded) 161.4 x 82.2 x 9.8 mm (under 10mm thick) Weight ~200 grams (incredibly lightweight for a large-screen foldable) Build & Durability Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (back panel), Aluminum frame, IP48 dust and water resistance rating Software Android 17 with One UI 9.0 (Featuring integrated Gemini Intelligence)

Foldable Display: A Wider, More Functional Design

The Z Fold 8 Wide features a 7.6-inch inner foldable display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, offering an immersive experience ideal for video streaming, gaming and multitasking. Its wider design enhances usability, particularly for productivity tasks like document editing or split-screen multitasking. The outer display measures 5.4 inches, smaller than its predecessor but significantly wider, making it more practical for quick actions such as messaging, browsing, or checking notifications.

With a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits, the display ensures excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. However, Samsung may slightly reduce this brightness to maintain affordability. This balance between functionality and cost makes the Z Fold 8 Wide a versatile option for users who prioritize practicality in their foldable devices.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at the Core

Powering the Z Fold 8 Wide is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, an eight-core processor engineered to handle demanding applications and multitasking with ease. The device comes standard with 12GB of RAM, making sure smooth performance across a range of tasks, from gaming to productivity. While a 16GB RAM option is not available, the provided configurations are sufficient for most users.

Storage options include 256GB and 512GB, catering to varying user needs. However, the absence of a 1TB variant reinforces its position as a mid-tier foldable. This hardware configuration ensures that the Z Fold 8 Wide delivers reliable performance without venturing into the ultra-premium segment.

Camera: Practical Features for Everyday Use

The Z Fold 8 Wide’s camera system is designed to meet everyday needs without pushing the boundaries of innovation. It includes dual rear cameras: a 50MP wide lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, both capable of delivering high-quality images in most lighting conditions. These cameras are well-suited for casual photography, offering versatility for a range of scenarios.

The 10MP front camera remains unchanged from previous models, providing adequate performance for selfies and video calls. While the camera setup is functional, it does not compete with the advanced systems found in flagship foldables, making it a practical choice for users who prioritize other features over innovative photography.

Battery and Charging: Efficient and Dependable

The Z Fold 8 Wide is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery, offering a slight improvement over its predecessor, the Z Fold 7. While it falls short of the flagship Z Fold 8’s battery capacity, it provides reliable performance for a full day of moderate to heavy use.

Charging options include 45W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging, making sure quick and efficient power-ups. These features make the Z Fold 8 Wide a dependable choice for users who value battery life and charging convenience without requiring the highest capacity available.

Design: Lightweight with a Focus on Durability

Weighing approximately 200 grams, the Z Fold 8 Wide is lighter and thinner than its predecessor, enhancing portability and comfort during extended use. The device retains an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance, offering durability comparable to earlier models. However, it does not support the S Pen, which may be a drawback for productivity-focused users who rely on stylus functionality.

The design reflects Samsung’s commitment to creating a foldable device that is both practical and durable, appealing to users who prioritize ease of use and reliability in their smartphones.

Software: Refinements with One UI 9.0

The Z Fold 8 Wide runs on Samsung’s One UI 9.0, which introduces subtle cosmetic updates and performance enhancements. The software is optimized for foldable devices, offering features like improved multitasking, split-screen functionality and app continuity between the inner and outer displays.

While the updates focus on stability and usability rather than new changes, they ensure a polished and intuitive user experience. This approach aligns with the device’s goal of delivering practical value without unnecessary complexity.

Pricing and Availability: Accessible Foldable Technology

With an estimated price of $1,799, the Z Fold 8 Wide is approximately $200 less expensive than the flagship Z Fold 8. This pricing strategy positions it as a cost-effective alternative to premium foldable devices, such as the iPhone Fold, while still offering a robust feature set.

The device is expected to launch in July 2026, with availability beginning in August 2026. This timeline ensures that the Z Fold 8 Wide will be accessible to consumers eager to explore foldable technology at a more reasonable price point.

A Foldable Designed for Practical Users

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide strikes a careful balance between premium features and affordability. By making calculated compromises in areas such as camera technology, display brightness and S Pen support, Samsung has crafted a foldable smartphone that delivers solid performance and usability without the flagship price tag. For users seeking to embrace foldable technology without overspending, the Z Fold 8 Wide offers a compelling and practical solution.

Advance your skills in the foldable smartphone by reading more of our detailed content.

Source: GregglesTV



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