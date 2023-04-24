How to check logged in devices on facebook

Maintaining the security of your Facebook account is important for safeguarding your privacy and sensitive data, one way to ensure your account’s security is to check the devices that are currently logged in to your Facebook account.

If you check which devices are logged into your Facebook account, then you will be able to see if there are any devices that you do not recognize or have not authorized to use your account details.

This guide is designed to show you how to check which devices are logged in on your Facebook account on mobile and also on desktop devices through a web browser, follow the tips below to see if any unrecognized devices are using your account.

How to check logged in devices on mobile devices

Open the Facebook app on your mobile device. Log in to your Facebook account if you haven’t already. Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) at the bottom or top of your device. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy, then select Settings. Scroll down to the Password and account information. Under the Where You’re Logged In section, you’ll see a list of devices and locations where your account is logged in. Review the list for any unfamiliar devices or locations. If you find any, tap the three dots next to the device/location and select Secure Account or Log Out. Follow the prompts to secure your account, such as changing your password or enabling two-factor authentication.

How to check logged in devices on desktop

Open a web browser and go to www.facebook.com. Log in to your Facebook account using your email or phone number and password. Click the Account button at the top right, this has your profile picture on it. From the drop-down menu, select Settings & Privacy. In the new menu, click on Settings. In the left-hand menu, select Security and Login. Scroll down to the Where You’re Logged In section, you will now see a list of devices and locations where your Facebook account is currently logged in. Check the list for any unfamiliar devices or locations. If you find any, click the three dots to the right of the device/location and select Not You? or Log Out. Follow the prompts to secure your account, such as changing your password or enabling two-factor authentication. If you change your password you will need to log in again on any of the devices you want to use with Facebook.

If you want to keep an eye on which devices are logged into your Facebook account then you should do this on a regular basis. I normally check this once a month, just to make sure that all of the devices that are using my Facebook account are ones that I have authorized. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can identify and address any suspicious activity on your account.

It is also with considering enabling two-factor authentication and using a strong, unique password for your Facebook account to enhance your security further and make sure that your account is protected.

You can find out more details about how to keep your account secure over at Facebook. We hope that you find this guide helpful if you have any comments questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa





