Apple Mac Studio computer with M1 Ultra chip launches from $3,999

As well as unveiling their new 5K Studio Display yesterday Apple has also launched its new small form factor Mac Studio computer which measures just Height: 9.5 cm (3.7 inches) x Width: 19.7 cm (7.7 inches) x Depth: 19.7 cm (7.7 inches) in size. Equipped with either the already unveiled M1 Max processor priced at $1,999 or with Apples latest M1 Ultra chip offering huge performance gains from $3,999. Watch the video below for an overview of its features.

The new Mac Studio computer is available with 20-core CPU with 16 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 48 or 64 core GPU depending on your required performance together with a 32-core Neural Engine and 800GB/s memory bandwidth.

Storage on the small Apple Computer is available from 1 TB up to 8 TB and it comes with 64 GB of unified memory installed a standard with the ability to upgrade this to 128 GB if needed. Upgrading to the 64 core GPU will set you back another $1,000. Oh you will also need a keyboard and mouse which will set you back another $300, if you don’t already have one.

The Apple Mac Studio features 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and the front together with a single SDXC card slot and on the rear features 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x 10Gb Ethernet port, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple is now taking preorders for the Mac Studio and will start shipping out the new computer on March 18, 2022.

“Introducing Mac Studio and Studio Display. Supercharged by M1 Max or the all-new M1 Ultra chip, Mac Studio packs outrageous performance and extensive connectivity into a stunningly compact form that fits right on your desk. Its ideal partner is the new 27-inch Studio Display, featuring 5K resolution, a 12MP camera with Center Stage, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Pair them together for the ultimate studio experience.”

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals