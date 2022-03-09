Apple Studio Display 27-inch 5K Retina monitor with Spatial Audio launches

Geeky Gadgets

Apple Studio Display front and sideDuring its highly anticipated event yesterday Apple unveiled its new Studio Display which takes the form of a 27-inch 5K Retina display fitted with a 12 megapixel Ultra Wide web camera with a 122° field of view and Apple’s Centre Stage streaming technology.

Other features of the display include a 5K resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels at 218 pixels per inch, 600 nits brightness, support for 1 billion colours and True Tone technology. The display is also available with Nano-texture glass and features a six speaker hi fidelity audio system with force-cancelling woofers, Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos and the three microphone array to provide “studio quality” high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming audio.

The Apple Studio Display features a single Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C) port and three USB‑C ports providing the ability to charge laptops and devices with up to 96W. While the three USB‑C ports provide up to 10Gb/s of transfer speed, perfect for connecting peripherals, storage and networking.

Apple offers three different stand configurations providing a Tilt-adjustable stand ( −5° to +25°) as standard in the $1,599 price. As well as a Tilt- and height-adjustable stand offering a maximum height adjustment of 105 mm for $1,999. Apple also offers a VESA mount adapter version priced at $1,599 and the monitor can be used in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Studio Display screen is compatible with the following Mac models running macOS Monterey 12.3 or later: Mac Studio (2022), 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 or later), 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021), 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 or later), 15-inch MacBook Pro (2016 or later), MacBook Air (2018 or later), Mac mini (2018 or later), Mac Pro (2019 or later), 24‑inch iMac (2021), 27-inch iMac (2017 or later), 21.5-inch iMac (2017 or later) and iMac Pro (2017)

