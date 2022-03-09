Apple Studio Display 27-inch 5K Retina monitor with Spatial Audio launches

During its highly anticipated event yesterday Apple unveiled its new Studio Display which takes the form of a 27-inch 5K Retina display fitted with a 12 megapixel Ultra Wide web camera with a 122° field of view and Apple’s Centre Stage streaming technology.

Other features of the display include a 5K resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels at 218 pixels per inch, 600 nits brightness, support for 1 billion colours and True Tone technology. The display is also available with Nano-texture glass and features a six speaker hi fidelity audio system with force-cancelling woofers, Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos and the three microphone array to provide “studio quality” high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming audio.

The Apple Studio Display features a single Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C) port and three USB‑C ports providing the ability to charge laptops and devices with up to 96W. While the three USB‑C ports provide up to 10Gb/s of transfer speed, perfect for connecting peripherals, storage and networking.

Apple offers three different stand configurations providing a Tilt-adjustable stand ( −5° to +25°) as standard in the $1,599 price. As well as a Tilt- and height-adjustable stand offering a maximum height adjustment of 105 mm for $1,999. Apple also offers a VESA mount adapter version priced at $1,599 and the monitor can be used in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Studio Display screen is compatible with the following Mac models running macOS Monterey 12.3 or later: Mac Studio (2022), 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 or later), 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021), 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 or later), 15-inch MacBook Pro (2016 or later), MacBook Air (2018 or later), Mac mini (2018 or later), Mac Pro (2019 or later), 24‑inch iMac (2021), 27-inch iMac (2017 or later), 21.5-inch iMac (2017 or later) and iMac Pro (2017)

Source : Apple

