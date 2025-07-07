Recover Deleted Photos: iPhone & iPad Complete Guide

Losing photos or videos on your iPhone or iPad can be a frustrating experience, but Apple provides a built-in solution to help you retrieve them. The “Recently Deleted” album in the Photos app is specifically designed to temporarily store deleted items for up to 30 days, giving you a chance to recover them before they are permanently erased. By following a few simple steps in the video below from Apple, you can restore your cherished memories quickly and efficiently.

Step 1: Locate the “Recently Deleted” Album

Begin by opening the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down to the “Utilities” section, where you’ll find the “Recently Deleted” album. This folder acts as a temporary holding space for deleted photos and videos, making sure you have a window of time to recover them. The album is organized to display all recently deleted items, making it easy to locate the content you wish to restore.

Step 2: Authenticate for Secure Access

To maintain your privacy and prevent unauthorized access, the “Recently Deleted” album is protected by your device’s security settings. Depending on your iPhone or iPad configuration, you will need to authenticate using one of the following methods:

Face ID: If enabled, simply glance at your device to unlock the album.

If enabled, simply glance at your device to unlock the album. Touch ID: Use your fingerprint to gain access.

Use your fingerprint to gain access. Passcode: Enter your device’s passcode if biometric authentication is not available.

This security measure ensures that only authorized users can view or recover deleted content, safeguarding your personal data.

Step 3: Understand the Time Limit

Each item in the “Recently Deleted” album is labeled with the number of days remaining before it is permanently deleted. This countdown provides a clear deadline for recovery, giving you ample time to act. If you notice an important photo or video nearing the end of its retention period, it’s essential to restore it promptly to avoid losing it forever. The time limit is a helpful feature that encourages timely action while offering flexibility for decision-making.

Step 4: Recover Deleted Photos or Videos

Once you’ve accessed the “Recently Deleted” album, you can recover specific items or restore all deleted content at once. Follow these steps to retrieve your photos or videos:

To recover an individual photo or video: Select the photo or video you want to restore. Tap the “More” button (represented by three dots or an ellipsis). Choose “Recover” and confirm your selection to restore the item.

To recover all items: Tap “Recover All” at the bottom of the album. Confirm the action to restore all photos and videos in the folder.



This process is straightforward and ensures that your deleted content is returned to its rightful place in your photo library.

Step 5: Find Restored Items

After recovering your photos or videos, they will automatically return to their original location in your main photo library. This means they will reappear in the same albums or chronological order as before deletion. For example, if a photo was part of a specific album, it will be restored to that album. Similarly, if it was organized by date, it will be placed back in the appropriate timeline, making it easy to locate and enjoy your recovered content.

Tips to Avoid Future Accidental Deletions

To reduce the likelihood of losing important photos or videos in the future, consider implementing these best practices:

Organize your photo library: Create albums for specific events, trips, or categories to keep your content well-structured and easy to manage.

Create albums for specific events, trips, or categories to keep your content well-structured and easy to manage. Back up your photos regularly: Use iCloud or another secure storage solution to ensure your memories are safe, even if your device is lost or damaged.

Use iCloud or another secure storage solution to ensure your memories are safe, even if your device is lost or damaged. Review the “Recently Deleted” album periodically: Make it a habit to check this folder to ensure no important items are overlooked or accidentally deleted permanently.

By adopting these habits, you can better protect your photos and videos while maintaining an organized and secure library.

Effortless Recovery with the “Recently Deleted” Album

The “Recently Deleted” album in the Photos app is a valuable tool for recovering deleted photos and videos on your iPhone or iPad. By understanding how to locate the album, authenticate securely, and act within the time-based deletion window, you can restore your content with ease. Whether you’re recovering a single cherished memory or an entire collection of photos, this feature ensures that your important moments are never truly lost. With a few simple steps and proactive habits, you can safeguard your memories and enjoy peace of mind knowing they are always within reach.

Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more areas on Photo recovery iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Apple Support



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals