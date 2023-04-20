How to See Deleted Messages on WhatsApp [Android/iPhone]

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with over 2 billion active users. With the app’s convenient features, such as end-to-end encryption and easy multimedia sharing, it’s no surprise that it’s become a go-to for communication. However, sometimes we accidentally delete important messages, and without a backup or archive, they’re gone forever. But what if we told you there’s a way to see deleted messages on WhatsApp?

In this blog, we’ll show you how to recover deleted WhatsApp messages without backup on both Android and iPhone, so you never have to worry about losing important conversations again. Whether it’s a sentimental message from a loved one or important information from a colleague, we’ll guide you through the steps to retrieve it. So, let’s dive in and learn about how to read deleted messages on WhatsApp.

How to See Deleted Messages on WhatsApp without Backup (Android/iPhone)

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp has always been a problem for us. If you have ever accidentally deleted important WhatsApp messages or media files from your Android or iPhone device, you know how frustrating it can be to try to recover them. Fortunately, UltData WhatsApp Recovery offers a quick and easy solution.

With UltData WhatsApp Recovery, you can recover lost or deleted messages, photos, videos, and attachments from your WhatsApp chats without backup. The software works by scanning your device’s storage for any recoverable data and presenting it in an organized and easy-to-use interface.

This recovery tool is user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy to navigate even for those with little technical expertise. With UltData WhatsApp Recovery, you can get back those precious memories, sentimental messages, or important information that you thought were lost forever.

For iPhone

Here are the steps for how to retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages.

Step 1: Begin by downloading and installing UltData WhatsApp Recovery software on your computer.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.

Step 3: Wait for the software to detect your iPhone and click the “Start Scan” button to initiate the scanning process for recoverable data.

Step 4: Once the scan is complete, you will see a list of recoverable data that includes WhatsApp messages and attachments. Preview each item by clicking on it to confirm it is what you want to recover.

Step 5: Select the WhatsApp messages and attachments you want to recover and click the “Recover” button to save them to your computer.

For Android

Here is how to see WhatsApp deleted messages.

Step 1: Download and install UltData WhatsApp Recovery on your computer.

Step 2: Connect your Android device to your computer using a USB cable.

Step 3: Enable USB debugging on your Android device by following the on-screen instructions. If you’re not sure how to do this, you can find instructions specific to your device by searching online.

Step 4: Once your device is connected, UltData will automatically detect it and display it on the main interface.

Step 5: Click the “Start” button to start scanning your device for recoverable data.

Step 6: Once the scan is complete, you’ll be presented with a list of recoverable WhatsApp messages and attachments. You can preview each item to confirm that it’s what you’re looking for.

Step 7: Select the messages and attachments you want to recover, and then click the “Recover” button to save them to your computer.

And that’s it! With UltData WhatsApp Recovery, you can easily recover your lost or deleted WhatsApp messages on your Android or iPhone device. Just make sure to enable USB debugging on your device before starting the recovery process.

How to See Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android

Although WhatsApp encryption is a string – there are a few ways you can recover deleted WhatsApp messages without backup. Here are a few ways laid out for you.

Way 1. How to see deleted WhatsApp messages on Android without any app

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp? In case you don’t want to install any app onto your Android phone – you can try this method to access the deleted messages without any app.

Step 1: To access notification history on your Android device, launch the Settings app, and select “Apps & Notifications.”

Step 2: From the list of options, choose “Notifications.”

Step 3: Next, tap on “Notification History.”

Step 4: Toggle the button next to “Use Notification History” to enable it.

Once enabled, all your future notifications, including WhatsApp messages, will be saved in the notification history, and you can access them by going to the Notification History page.

Way 2. How to read deleted WhatsApp messages via recovery WhatsApp database on Android

You can also read your deleted WhatsApp messages via the recovery WhatsApp database on Android. This method will not work for IOS devices.

Step 1: To get started, open your device’s file browser.

Step 2: Navigate to your WhatsApp folder, and then access the Database folder. This folder contains all locally saved backup files for WhatsApp.

Step 3: Select the “msgstore.db.crypt12” file by long-pressing it and tap “Edit name.” Rename the file to “msgstore backup.db.crypt12” to prevent it from being overwritten.

Step 4: Choose the most recent backup file and rename it to “msgstore.db.crypt12”.

Step 5: Launch Google Drive on your smartphone and tap the three vertical lines in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 6: Select “Backups,” then delete your WhatsApp backup.

Step 7: Uninstall WhatsApp and then reinstall it. During the installation process, you will be prompted to restore WhatsApp from a local backup since you no longer have a cloud backup.

Step 8: When prompted, select the “msgstore.db.crypt12” file and click “Restore.”

By following these steps, you can restore your WhatsApp messages using a local backup on your device. Just make sure to follow each step carefully to ensure that your messages are restored correctly.

Way 3.How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp via Inbuilt Notification Log on Android.

How to see deleted Whatsapp messages on Android? Here is another way you can read deleted messages on WhatsApp via the inbuilt notifications log on Android.

Step 1: Long-press anywhere on your device’s home screen and select “Widgets.”

Step 2: Locate the “Settings” widget, then tap and hold on it.

Step 3: From the available options, choose “Notification Log” to add it as a widget. Once added, tap the widget every time you receive a “This message was deleted” notification to view the deleted message.

How to See Deleted Messages on WhatsApp iPhone via iCloud

If you’re an iOS user – you can recover the deleted WhatsApp messages via iCloud.

Step 1:Check if there’s an iCloud backup in WhatsApp by going to Settings, then Chats, and then Chat Backup.

Step 2: Uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp if you can identify the date of the latest backup.

Step 3: Once you’ve verified your phone number, restore your chat history by following the instructions provided.

Bonus Tip: How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android without root?

UltData for Android is a software tool that allows you to recover deleted photos from your Android device without requiring root access. With this tool, you can easily retrieve deleted photos from your Android device, regardless of the reason for the deletion.

Final Words

Seeing deleted messages on WhatsApp can be a challenging task. However, with the right tools and techniques, it’s possible to recover deleted WhatsApp messages without backup. In this article, we have discussed various methods that can be used to see deleted messages on WhatsApp, including using WhatsApp backup, third-party apps, and data recovery software.

Out of all these methods, UltData stands out as the most effective and reliable tool for WhatsApp data recovery. It can help you recover not only deleted messages, but also other types of data like photos, videos, and attachments, with ease. If you have any concerns or questions regarding WhatsApp message recovery or using UltData WhatsApp Recovery, please feel free to share them with us. We are always here to help you out.





