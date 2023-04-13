How to use WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp has become one of the most widely used messaging applications globally, catering to millions of users across various platforms. If you happen to be a WhatsApp user on your mobile device, you have the added convenience of being able to use the app on your desktop and the web browser of any device.

Whether you’re working on your PC or Mac or using a tablet, WhatsApp Web allows you to access your chats and messages on the go. The desktop version, WhatsApp Desktop, is also a great option for those who prefer a more traditional experience on their computers.

This comprehensive guide is designed to assist you in setting up WhatsApp on your browser, ensuring you don’t miss out on any important messages or updates, and have the flexibility to switch between devices with ease. With WhatsApp Web, you can stay connected with your contacts without having to switch between devices or interrupt your workflow. So, whether you’re at home or on the go, you can always stay in touch with your friends and family.

How do I use WhatsApp Desktop on my Mac or PC?

Setting up WhatsApp Desktop on your Mac or PC works in a similar way, although with this version you will actually need to download the app to your computer.

In order to get the app running on your PC or Mac, you will need to download the app to your device, this can be done from the WhatsApp website here.

As with the web version of the app you will need to authorize this with your smartphone, open WhatsApp on your Android device or iPhone, and go to Settings.

Then click WhatsApp Web/Desktop on your device, then click Link a Device, you will then be prompted to point your phone’s camera at the app and the Desktop version of WhatsApp will be authorized.

That’s it, WhatsApp has made it very easy for you to set up their messaging app in a web browser or on your PC or Mac, you can find out more details about the app over at their website. You will of course need to set up the app on your mobile phone first before you can use these features. You can find out more details about how to use the app on your desktop and on the web over at the WhatsApp website.

How do I use WhatsApp in my Internet browser?

WhatsApp Web can be used with any web browser, although in order to use the service you will need to have an account on the platform on your mobile phone, this is exactly the same as the desktop version of the app.

The app will work in any web browser, to use it you need to go to web.whatsapp.com in your browser, you will then be prompted to use your mobile phone to get the web version enabled.

This can be done by opening the WhatsApp application on your smartphone, you then need to select Menu or Settings and then select WhatsApp Web, once this has been selected you are prompted to point your phone at the browser.

Once this is done your phone will authorize your web browser on the computer you are using, this authorization should be made available on your computer and the browser until you delete the browser history.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to web.whatsapp.com in your browser Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone or Android Phone Go to Settings in the App and click WhatsApp Web or Desktop Scan the QR code in the browser with your smartphone Star using WhatApps in your web browser

How do I stop using WhatsApp in the Internet browser?

If you have finished using the web version of WhatsApp and no longer want to use it in a browser then all you need to do to stop it from using your account is fully clear the history for the web browser.

This is useful if the web app was used on a shared computer or a device that someone else may have access to.

It’s essential to ensure the security of your WhatsApp account, especially if you happen to use it on a public or shared computer. In such cases, it’s recommended that you clear the browser history completely once you’re done using WhatsApp. This will prevent your account from being accessed by anyone else who may use the same browser later.

To clear your browser history, you can go to your browser’s settings and select the option to clear browsing data. Make sure to select the option to clear cookies and other site data as well to ensure that your WhatsApp login information is also removed.

We hope that this guide has been helpful in getting you started with using WhatsApp on your desktop or browser. However, if you have any further questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to leave a comment below. Our team will be happy to assist you in any way possible.

Image Credit: Deeksha Pahariya





