How to delete messages from Messenger

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations for your favorite or maybe not so favorite contacts, to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app, this quick guide will take you through the entire process. Both from within the official application and also show you how to delete Messenger messages using the official Facebook or rather Meta website.

Guiding you through the process and showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox. Although it is worth mentioning this will not delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.

As you use the Meta Messenger app on your phone Facebook will keep all your messages in your inbox until you decide to delete them. To do this in the Messenger desktop app simply right click on the conversation you would like to remove and then select “Delete Conversation” a confirmation box will then appear on which you need to click “Delete” to finalize the process.

To delete a single message or photo in Messenger open the conversation in the app and right click on the message or photo you would like to delete. Then select “Remove for You” and then confirm your choice by clicking “Remove“. This process is also available from the Messenger.com. Simply hover over a conversation located below Chats and then click the three dots “…” icon. Once here click “Delete > Delete“. To delete a message or photograph open the conversation hover over the message or photo you would like to remove from Messenger and then click the three dots “…” icon and select “Remove > Remove“.

Delete messages from Messenger

To delete individual messages from the official Messenger App

1. Open the chat containing the message you would like to delete.

2. Select the message by holding down on your touchscreen.

3. Select “Remove for You” to delete the message from your conversation

To delete an entire conversation from the mobile Messenger App

– On Android devices simply tap and hold your finger down on any conversation you would like to remove and then tap “Delete”

– On Apple devices simply swipe left on a Messenger conversation, select “More” and then select “Delete”.

From Facebook.com

Delete individual messages from Messenger at Facebook.com

1. Go to Messenger > located in the top right hand corner of your browser window and then at the bottom of your list of Messenger window select “See All in Messenger”

2. Select the individual chat message you would like to delete from the left column to open it in your main central window and hover over the three vertical dots icon and select “Remove” and then once again select “Remove” in the pop-up window

Delete entire conversations from Messenger at Facebook.com

1. If you’d prefer to delete the entire conversation from your feed simply hover over your cursor at any chat listed in the left-hand column and click on the three horizontal dots icon. Then select “Delete Chat”

If you have archived any chat you can also make these reappear by selecting “Archived Chats” allowing you to clean out your Messenger app and conversations.

If you have inadvertently deleted messages from your messenger application and would like to recover them. You might find our previous article on recovering deleted messages from the Meta app a useful starting point. Although if you need any further assistance using the Facebook Meta Messenger app on your mobile device or in your browser jump over to the official Meta Messenger Help Centre.





