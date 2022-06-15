If you want to take a break from Facebook or leave the social network completely, this guide will show you how to delete your Facebook account. It will also show you how to deactivate your Facebook account, should you want to use it at a later date.

Sometimes it is good to take a break from social media or close down accounts that you no longer use. This guide is designed to help you delete or deactivate your Facebook account in 2022.

How do I deactivate my Facebook account?

You can deactivate your Facebook account and then you can use it at a later date. This means that the account will no longer appear online, but should you want to reactivate it in the future, you can turn it back on.

This means that you can access the account in the future. The account appears to everyone else that it no longer exists, but you can reactivate it at any time you want.

To deactivate your Facebook account, open Facebook in a web browser and then click on the triangle on the top left and select Settings & Privacy.

Now select Settings and then select Your Facebook Information and then select Deactivation and deletion from the menu.

Click view and then you are given the option to Deactivate an account or Delete the account, select Deactivate account and then click continue to account deactivation.

You will then be asked to enter your password. Once this is done you are taken to another screen that asked you to put in the Reason for leaving, add this, and then select Deactivate account at the bottom. Your account will then be deactivated.

You will be able to still sign into your account but it will not be seen by other people online, you can reactivate it at any time you want and it will be fully restored.

How do I permanently delete my Facebook account?

If you delete your Facebook account this is permanent, once this has been done, all of your data will be removed from Facebook and you will not be able to recover it. If you plan on using your Facebook account again, then you should choose the deactivate option above and not the delete option.

To delete your Facebook account you will need to follow some of the steps above. Open Facebook in a web browser and then select the triangle on the top left, a drop-down menu will appear, now select Settings & Privacy.

Go to Settings and then click Your Facebook Information and then Deactivation and deletion from the menu. Now select Delete account and then click Continue to account deletion.

You will then be shown a range of options, you are asked if you still want to use Facebook Messenger, if you delete your account you will not be able to use the app.

You are also asked if you want to download your information or transfer a copy of your information before you delete your account. Once this is done, click on Delete account you will then be asked to enter your password.

Once this is done click continue, you will then be told by Facebook that your account will be permanently deleted and that you have 30 days to change your mind before it is gone for good. If you are happy with this select Delete Account.

You now have a period of 30 days when you can cancel the account deletion or reactivate it, after that 30 days your data will be permanently deleted from Facebook. We hope that you will find this guide useful and hope that it helps you to delete or deactivate your Facebook account. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about the steps you need to follow over at Facebook.

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals