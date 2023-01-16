How to delete your Twitter account

If you have decided that you no longer want to use Twitter and you would like to delete your Twitter account, this guide will provide you with details on the steps you need to follow to get this done.

With the recent takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, and the various changes that have been made to the platform, including the new paid Twitter Blue system. Some Twitter users have decided to leave the platform. You have a different reason for deleting your account, you could be deleting an old one and setting up a new one.

Whatever reason you are deleting your Twitter account, this guide is designed to show you how to easily a safely close and delete your Twitter account, it should be noted that once you have done this you will no longer be able to use the platform under that account.

Should I delete or deactivate my Twitter account?

Twitter gives you the option to either deactivate your account for a period of time or delete it permanently, you can choose which of these two options is the best for you.

If you are just looking to take a break from Twitter and may change your mind about the platform, and may use it again in the future, then you should deactivate your account. This gives you the option to reactivate it again within a certain time period.

You may have decided that you no longer want to use Twitter and have no plans to come back to the platform in the future, if this is what you have decided then you can choose to delete your account.

How do you deactivate your Twitter account?

You can easily deactivate your account on Twitter by following the steps below, this will give you the option to reactivate the account within 30 days.

To do this open the Twitter app on your smartphone, tablet, PC or in any web browser and sign in to your account.

Now go to Settings and Support in the app or in the web browser and select Settings and privacy now select Your account.

You will now be given a range of options including Account information, Change your password, Download and archive your data, and Deactivate your account.

Select the Deactivate your account option from the menu. If you have decided that this is what you want to do, then select the Deactivate option at the bottom. Once this is done your account will be deactivated.

You will now have a period of 30 days from the date that you deactivated your Twitter account to reactivate it. To reactivate your account, you will need to log into the account within the 30-day time period.

How do you permanently delete your Twitter account?

If you have decided that you would like to permanently delete you Twitter account you will first need to deactivate it.

This can be done from the settings menu on Twitter from the app on your smartphone, tablet, or in a web browser on any device.

You will first need to sign into your Twitter account and then go to Settings and Support, now select Settings and privacy.

Now select the Deactivate your account option on your device, you will then be asked if you would like to deactivate it. Click the Deactivate option at the bottom and your account will be deactivated for a period of 30 days.

If you log in to your Twitter account within that 30 days it will be reactivated again, so in order to delete it permanently, you must not log into your account. Once the 30-day period has passed your Twitter account will be permanently deleted. That’s it, Twitter makes it fairly easy for you to delete your account, by giving you the option to come back within 30 days if you change your mind.

We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments or questions, please let us know in the comments section below.

