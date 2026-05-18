Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Finally Get Built-in S-Pen Support?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is poised to be a highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, 2026. Alongside this flagship foldable, Samsung will also introduce the Galaxy Flip 8, XR glasses, and Galaxy Watch 9, showcasing its commitment to advancing interconnected technology. While the Fold 8 does not represent an innovative leap, it brings meaningful upgrades in performance, durability, and usability, particularly for users upgrading from older models.

Launch Details

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will take center stage at Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. The device is expected to be available for purchase shortly after the event, with a starting price of $1,999 for the base model. This launch will also feature other key products in Samsung’s ecosystem, including the Galaxy Flip 8, XR glasses and Galaxy Watch 9. Together, these devices reflect Samsung’s vision for a seamlessly connected technological experience.

Design and Build

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 retains the sleek and sophisticated design language of its predecessor, the Fold 7, while incorporating subtle yet impactful refinements. These updates enhance both aesthetics and functionality, making sure the device remains a premium choice for foldable enthusiasts. Key design improvements include:

A smaller front camera cutout for a more streamlined and modern appearance.

for a more streamlined and modern appearance. A repositioned inner camera , now slightly off-center, improving usability during video calls and multitasking.

, now slightly off-center, improving usability during video calls and multitasking. A flat aluminum frame and slimmer bezels, contributing to a more polished and premium feel.

Durability has also been prioritized, with the foldable display now featuring dual-layer ultra-thin glass, offering enhanced resistance to daily wear and tear. These refinements ensure the Fold 8 is both visually appealing and built to last.

Performance and Hardware

At the heart of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, delivering top-tier performance for multitasking, gaming and demanding applications. The device is available in two RAM configurations—12 GB and 16 GB—and offers storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB, catering to a wide range of user needs. These specifications ensure smooth and efficient operation, whether you’re managing productivity tasks or enjoying immersive media experiences.

The Fold 8’s hardware upgrades make it a powerhouse device, capable of handling complex workflows and high-performance applications with ease. This makes it an ideal choice for professionals and tech enthusiasts seeking a versatile and reliable foldable smartphone.

Display Technology

The Fold 8 features two high-quality displays designed to deliver an exceptional viewing experience:

An 8-inch foldable inner screen , perfect for multitasking and immersive content consumption.

, perfect for multitasking and immersive content consumption. A 6.5-inch outer screen, ideal for quick interactions and on-the-go use.

Both displays use Dynamic AMOLED LTPO technology, offering vibrant colors, deep contrasts and adaptive refresh rates for smoother visuals. The inclusion of dual-layer ultra-thin glass not only enhances durability but also ensures the premium visual quality users expect from Samsung’s foldable devices. These advancements make the Fold 8 a standout option for those who prioritize display quality in their smartphones.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a significant upgrade in battery capacity, featuring a 5,000 mAh battery, compared to the 4,400 mAh capacity of its predecessor. This improvement ensures extended usage, even for power users who rely on their devices throughout the day. Additionally, the Fold 8 supports 45W wired charging, nearly doubling the charging speed of the Fold 7’s 25W capability. These enhancements reduce downtime and provide a more convenient experience for users who need their devices to keep up with their busy lifestyles.

Camera System

The Fold 8’s camera system focuses on refinement, offering improved versatility and performance without overhauling the design. The setup includes:

A 200 MP main sensor , delivering sharper and more detailed images.

, delivering sharper and more detailed images. A 50 MP ultrawide lens , ideal for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots.

, ideal for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots. A 10 MP telephoto lens, providing clear and precise zoom capabilities.

These enhancements address previous weaknesses, particularly in low-light photography and offer a more versatile camera experience for users. While not new, the improvements make the Fold 8 a reliable choice for photography enthusiasts seeking a foldable device.

S-Pen Support and XR Integration

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 continues to support the S-Pen, making it a versatile tool for productivity tasks such as note-taking, sketching and document editing. This feature enhances the device’s appeal to professionals and creative users who value precision and efficiency. Additionally, Samsung is integrating the Fold 8 with its XR glasses, paving the way for immersive augmented and virtual reality experiences. This integration highlights Samsung’s commitment to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies, positioning the Fold 8 as a forward-looking device ready to embrace the future of digital interaction.

Pricing and Upgrade Considerations

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is priced at $1,999 for the base model, with higher storage options available at $2,199 for 512 GB and $2,499 for 1 TB. While the price reflects its premium nature, it may see slight increases due to rising component costs.

For users of the Fold 6 or earlier models, the Fold 8 offers notable improvements in battery life, performance and durability, making it a worthwhile upgrade. However, for those who already own the Fold 7, the decision to upgrade will depend on individual needs. Features such as the enhanced camera system, XR integration and improved charging speeds may justify the investment for some, while others may find the changes incremental.

Refinement Over Reinvention

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 exemplifies a strategy of refinement over reinvention, focusing on incremental improvements to perfect the foldable experience. With its enhanced performance, improved durability and expanded functionality, the Fold 8 is a compelling option for those seeking a premium foldable device. However, its value ultimately depends on whether these refinements align with your specific needs and expectations for a next-generation smartphone.

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Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



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