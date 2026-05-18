Is Your Samsung Eligible for One UI 9? How to Install Android 17 Today

Samsung has officially rolled out the One UI 9.0 beta, built on Android 17, for its Galaxy S26 series. This update introduces a range of improvements, including smoother animations, enhanced customization options and updates to core apps like Samsung Notes and Samsung DeX. Currently, the beta is available for T-Mobile and unlocked devices, with broader availability expected in the near future. Below is a detailed video from Sakitech on how to install the beta and explore its new features.

Eligible Devices for the One UI 9.0 Beta

The One UI 9.0 beta is compatible with the following Samsung Galaxy S26 models:

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Plus

Galaxy S26

Eligibility is currently limited to devices that are either unlocked or tied to T-Mobile’s network. This restriction ensures optimal compatibility during the beta testing phase, as Samsung works to expand support to additional carriers and models in the future.

Step-by-Step Guide to Install the Beta

Installing the One UI 9.0 beta on your Galaxy S26 device is a straightforward process using the Samsung Members app. Follow these steps to get started:

Launch the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S26 device.

app on your Galaxy S26 device. Locate the banner or notification inviting you to join the One UI 9.0 beta program.

Tap on the banner and follow the on-screen instructions to register for the beta program.

After registration, navigate to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The update file is approximately 3.5 GB in size. Ensure your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and has at least 50% battery life before proceeding with the installation.

Key Features of One UI 9.0

The One UI 9.0 beta introduces several enhancements designed to improve the overall user experience. Here’s a closer look at what’s new:

Smoother Animations

The interface now features more fluid and dynamic animations, making interactions feel more natural and engaging. Examples include:

Wave-like animations in the control panel when toggling settings.

Visually appealing transitions for the lock screen and music widget, adding a modern touch to routine tasks.

Enhanced Customization Options

One UI 9.0 offers expanded customization capabilities, allowing users to personalize their devices more effectively:

The quick panel now supports advanced customization, allowing users to resize and reposition widgets for a tailored experience.

The music widget includes new resizing and orientation options, making sure seamless integration with the home screen layout.

Updates to Core Features

Several Samsung apps have been updated to enhance functionality and usability:

Samsung Notes: Improved tools for productivity, making it easier to organize and manage notes.

Improved tools for productivity, making it easier to organize and manage notes. Samsung DeX: A more seamless desktop-like experience when connecting your device to an external display.

A more seamless desktop-like experience when connecting your device to an external display. Music Player Widget: Refined animations and additional customization options for a more engaging user experience.

Important Considerations for Beta Software

While the One UI 9.0 beta offers exciting new features, it’s important to approach beta software with caution. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Beta software is still under development, so you may encounter minor bugs or incomplete features.

If your device is essential for critical tasks, it’s recommended to wait for the stable release to avoid potential disruptions.

Always back up your data before installing beta software to safeguard against potential data loss.

Exploring the Future of Samsung’s Interface

The One UI 9.0 beta, built on Android 17, represents a significant step forward for Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series. With its focus on smoother animations, enhanced customization and updates to core features, it provides users with an opportunity to experience the next generation of Samsung’s user interface. If you own an eligible device and are eager to explore these enhancements, the beta program offers a hands-on preview of what’s to come. For now, T-Mobile and unlocked device users can take the lead in testing this exciting update.

Become an expert in Android 17 with the help of our in-depth articles and helpful guides.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



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