Forza Horizon 6 on SteamOS : Steam Deck vs Z2 Go vs Z1 Extreme Tested

Handheld gaming continues to evolve and Forza Horizon 6 provides a demanding test case for evaluating the latest SteamOS-powered devices. In a detailed breakdown by ETA Prime, three contenders, the Steam Deck OLED, Legion Go S with Ryzen Z2 Go and Legion Go S with Ryzen Z1 Extreme, are put through their paces. Each device offers distinct strengths, from the Steam Deck OLED’s vibrant 800p display to the Z1 Extreme’s standout performance, which delivered up to 103% higher frame rates than the Steam Deck in 720p tests. Battery life, resolution scaling and thermal efficiency are also explored, offering a comprehensive look at how these devices handle the challenges of modern gaming.

Dive into this overview to understand how each device performs under specific conditions, including 1080p gameplay with FSR Balanced Mode and battery life comparisons at a 15W TDP. You’ll gain insight into which configuration best suits your gaming style, whether you prioritize graphical fidelity, extended playtime, or a balance of both. This guide offers practical takeaways to help you navigate the trade-offs and choose the handheld that aligns with your needs.

Forza Horizon 6 SteamOS Performance

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Steam Deck OLED, Legion Go S with Ryzen Z2 Go and Legion Go S with Ryzen Z1 Extreme are three SteamOS-powered handhelds tested for performance, battery life and usability using Forza Horizon 6 as a benchmark.

The Legion Go S with Ryzen Z1 Extreme delivers the best performance, excelling in both 720p and 1080p gaming with the highest frame rates and graphical fidelity, but at the cost of slightly reduced battery life.

The Steam Deck OLED prioritizes display quality with its 800p OLED screen, offering stable gameplay at lower resolutions, making it ideal for casual gamers or those focused on visual fidelity.

The Legion Go S with Ryzen Z2 Go strikes a balance between performance and efficiency, providing moderate improvements over the Steam Deck OLED and slightly better battery life.

Battery life differences are minimal across the devices, with the Z2 Go lasting the longest at 2 hours and 25 minutes, followed by the Z1 Extreme at 2 hours and 13 minutes and the Steam Deck OLED at 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Devices in the Spotlight

Each of the three devices brings unique hardware configurations and performance capabilities to the table, catering to different types of gamers:

Steam Deck OLED: Featuring an 800p OLED display and Valve’s custom APU, this device emphasizes a balance between visual quality and performance, making it a strong contender for gamers who prioritize display fidelity.

Featuring an 800p OLED display and Valve’s custom APU, this device emphasizes a balance between visual quality and performance, making it a strong contender for gamers who prioritize display fidelity. Legion Go S with Ryzen Z2 Go: Powered by a 4-core, 8-thread processor, this model is designed for mid-range gaming enthusiasts who seek a mix of efficiency and solid performance.

Powered by a 4-core, 8-thread processor, this model is designed for mid-range gaming enthusiasts who seek a mix of efficiency and solid performance. Legion Go S with Ryzen Z1 Extreme: Equipped with an 8-core, 16-thread processor and RDNA 3 iGPU, this device is built for gamers demanding top-tier performance and graphical fidelity.

Performance Benchmarks: How They Handle Forza Horizon 6

To assess gaming performance, Forza Horizon 6 was tested at both 720p and 1080p resolutions under various settings. The results highlight significant differences in how each device handles the game, particularly in terms of frame rates and graphical smoothness.

720p Performance:

– The Ryzen Z1 Extreme emerged as the leader, delivering up to 103% higher frame rates compared to the Steam Deck OLED, making it the most powerful option for high-performance gaming.

– The Ryzen Z2 Go provided moderate improvements over the Steam Deck OLED at higher wattages but struggled to maintain a consistent lead at a 15W TDP.

– The Steam Deck OLED, while less powerful, offered stable gameplay at 30-40 FPS on low to medium settings, making sure a smooth experience for casual gamers.

– The Ryzen Z1 Extreme emerged as the leader, delivering up to 103% higher frame rates compared to the Steam Deck OLED, making it the most powerful option for high-performance gaming. – The Ryzen Z2 Go provided moderate improvements over the Steam Deck OLED at higher wattages but struggled to maintain a consistent lead at a 15W TDP. – The Steam Deck OLED, while less powerful, offered stable gameplay at 30-40 FPS on low to medium settings, making sure a smooth experience for casual gamers. 1080p Performance with FSR Balanced Mode:

– The Z1 Extreme continued to dominate, offering the highest frame rates and smooth gameplay at this resolution, making it ideal for gamers who prioritize graphical fidelity.

– The Z2 Go followed closely but fell short of matching the Z1 Extreme’s superior performance.

– The Steam Deck OLED, while capable of running the game at 1080p, lagged behind the other two devices, reinforcing its focus on 800p gaming as its optimal resolution.

Deep dive into the latest in SteamOS by exploring our other resources and articles.

Battery Life: Gaming on the Go

Battery life is a critical consideration for handheld gaming, especially when playing resource-intensive titles like Forza Horizon 6. All three devices were tested under consistent conditions: a 15W TDP and 50% screen brightness.

Steam Deck OLED: Delivered approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes of gameplay, balancing its performance with moderate power consumption.

Delivered approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes of gameplay, balancing its performance with moderate power consumption. Legion Go S with Ryzen Z2 Go: Lasted slightly longer at around 2 hours and 25 minutes, benefiting from its efficient processor design.

Lasted slightly longer at around 2 hours and 25 minutes, benefiting from its efficient processor design. Legion Go S with Ryzen Z1 Extreme: Managed about 2 hours and 13 minutes, offering high performance at the cost of slightly reduced battery life compared to the Z2 Go.

While the Z2 Go offered the longest battery life, the differences between the devices were relatively minor, particularly during demanding gaming sessions.

Key Observations

Each device brings distinct advantages, catering to different gaming preferences and priorities:

Steam Deck OLED: Its 800p OLED display enhances visual quality, making it an excellent choice for gamers who value screen fidelity. Despite its lower frame rates, it delivers a stable and enjoyable gaming experience, particularly for casual or budget-conscious players.

Its 800p OLED display enhances visual quality, making it an excellent choice for gamers who value screen fidelity. Despite its lower frame rates, it delivers a stable and enjoyable gaming experience, particularly for casual or budget-conscious players. Legion Go S with Ryzen Z1 Extreme: As the performance leader, this device excels in both 720p and 1080p gaming, offering the best frame rates and graphical fidelity. However, its higher power consumption may limit its appeal for gamers seeking extended playtime on a single charge.

As the performance leader, this device excels in both 720p and 1080p gaming, offering the best frame rates and graphical fidelity. However, its higher power consumption may limit its appeal for gamers seeking extended playtime on a single charge. Legion Go S with Ryzen Z2 Go: Positioned as a middle ground, the Z2 Go provides slightly better performance than the Steam Deck OLED at higher wattages, making it a solid choice for gamers who want a balance between performance and efficiency.

Making the Right Choice

All three devices are capable of running Forza Horizon 6 on SteamOS, but their performance and usability vary depending on your gaming priorities.

– The Legion Go S with Ryzen Z1 Extreme is the clear choice for gamers who demand the best performance and graphical fidelity, excelling in both 720p and 1080p resolutions.

– The Steam Deck OLED, with its vibrant OLED display and stable 800p gameplay, is ideal for those who prioritize visual quality and a smooth, consistent gaming experience.

– The Legion Go S with Ryzen Z2 Go offers a balanced approach, providing respectable performance and slightly better battery life, making it a versatile option for gamers seeking efficiency without sacrificing too much power.

Ultimately, your decision will depend on what matters most to you, whether it’s display quality, raw performance, or battery efficiency. Regardless of your choice, these devices highlight the impressive advancements in handheld gaming technology, showcasing the potential for immersive gaming experiences on the go.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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