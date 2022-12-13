More details on Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue launched yesterday and now Twitter has provided more information about their new subscription service.

Pricing starts at $8 a month if you sign up on the web and $11 a month through Apple’s iOS devices, the service is now available in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Starting today, we’re re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups on iOS and web. Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features* such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and reader mode. Subscribers will also receive a blue checkmark after their accounts are reviewed to ensure they meet all of our requirements, including our rules against impersonation. Accounts found to be breaking our rules may be suspended without a refund.

In addition to reviewing all accounts at sign up, we’re taking a number of other steps to detect and prevent impersonation. Subscribers who change their profile information, including display name, profile photo, and username (@handle), will temporarily lose their blue checkmark until those changes are reviewed by Twitter. Accounts created within the last 90 days, inactive accounts, accounts without a verified phone number, and accounts with recent changes to their profile information will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time.

You can find out more information about the new Twitter subscription service over at Twitter’s website at the link below.

