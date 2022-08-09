Ways to Safely Restore Your Permanently Deleted Files

Introduction

With options like desktops, clouds, and mobile devices available to most people, there is no shortage of good platforms for storing digital files. One also gets vast storage space in devices like PCs and laptops to save multiple documents, media projects, and more.

However, this proves counteractive in some cases, and people lose documents due to system damage, software reset, or virus, among other possible reasons. Another cause is if the user tried to delete specific items but mistakenly permanently removed them.

While the word ‘permanent’ directly signifies that these files are beyond reach, users can recover data with specific methods, like using a backup/recovery software. If you are wondering how to recover permanently deleted files safely, read ahead about the suitable solutions to use.

Method 1: Recover Permanently Deleted Files from PC using Professional Data Recovery Software

One of the most valuable techniques you can use is downloading and working with a capable data recovery software like Recoverit data recovery. As a file recovery software, users can find lost or deleted files, including those that were permanently removed, and restore them safely. The files are not affected badly, which is highly beneficial while using this.

When we tried out Recoverit, we especially liked the interface. It is simple to use and activate and showcases different sections, like Desktop, Recycle Bin, or storage section in Hard Drives and locations. You can scan one in this file recovery software; it will take some time to find all lost files.

Main Features:

Select a folder from Quick Access or the system section, like Windows SSD, to scan for deleted files.

It supports recovering 1000+ file systems, like FAT, NTFS, APFS, etc., and file types, like videos, documents, etc., for restoration.

You can recover data from SSD, flash drive, external hard disk, action camera, and around 2000+ such varieties.

Advanced video recovery: Recover Ultra HD, 4K, 8K videos from all popular camera brands.

It enjoys 95% recovery rate, which is the highest recovery success rate in the industry.

How to recover deleted files with Recoverit

Step 1: Download and install Recoverit on your PC or Mac.

Step 2: Launch the program and choose one of the pre-set tabs to find all lost files, e.g., Desktop, under Quick Access.

Step 3: It will scan for all files. This can take some time.

Step 4: A list of recovered files/folders will appear. Press OK for the warning prompt.

Step 5: Select one or more files/folders to recover. Press the Restore button. There you go.

Pros:

Very straightforward interface.

You can repair corrupted or damaged video files during backup.

The restoration process takes a few taps to complete.

Cons:

It can take some time to analyse all files, if the file size is huge.

Premium features are available under paid plans

Price:

Essential- USD 69.99 per year (unlimited data recovery on 1 PC)

Standard- USD 79.99 per year (unlimited data recovery & Bootable toolkit is available on 1 PC)

Premium- USD 99.99 per year (unlimited data Recovery & Bootable toolkit & Advanced video recovery on two PCs).

Method 2: Recover Your Removed Files from PC’s Recycle Bin

It is possible to use file recovery software like directly restoring the files you deleted in the Recycle Bin or File Backup location. But here, we discuss the alternative system-based steps you can take to recover your files if you do not have Recoverit yet.

To note, you can press the Ctrl + Z keys on your keyboard if you just deleted something and need to recover it. Repeat this step multiple times in your documents to recover your newly removed files since the last power-on period.

Solution 1: Recover deleted files directly from the Recycle Bin

Here are the steps you can use to restore all files that you deleted from your device Recycle Bin.

Step 1: Double-click your cursor on the Recycle Bin icon on the home screen.

Step 2: Choose the File you deleted recently or a while ago from the list.

Step 3: Right-click on top of the File> Restore.

Step 4: The File will appear in the location it was deleted from.

Solution 2: Recover deleted files after emptying the Recycle Bin

Some users tend to empty the recycle bin after some days or periodically, like if you are sharing the same system with multiple users, e.g., in an office/school setting. To note, there are specific ways for users to recover permanently deleted files windows 10 or 11, like restoring older file/folder versions.

Step 1: Open the File Explorer icon from your home screen (double-click), taskbar (double-click), or Start menu (search for File Windows File Explorer and tap the first option to open).

Step 2: Find the folder for saving removed files.

Step 3: Right-click on the folder and then Properties.

Step 4: Click on “Previous Version” and choose the recently deleted version. Press Restore.

Solution 3: Recover deleted files from the Backup Folder of Recycle Bin

In the matter of how to recover permanently deleted files, one needs to meet two conditions to carry out this particular sequence. One, the Recycle Bin was recently emptied, and two, you have previously made a backup of the files.

Alternatively, you can use a backup and recovery software like MobileTrans or other such options to create a data backup and restore those files. Here are the steps for system-based backup via File History in Windows.

Step 1: Open Control Panel >Tap on System and Security.

Step 2: Click on the File History tab.

Step 3: Choose the “Restore Personal Files” option.

Step 4: Find the removed files > Press the Recycle button.

Step 5: Check the original folder or drive in your device it was deleted from- the File will restore there.

Final Summary

Indeed, there are suitable solutions available to securely detect and recover files one has lost from the device memory, recycle bin, or backup. As mentioned, you can use the steps method for recovering files from the Recycle Bin or Recoverit for more comprehensive benefits.

Recoverit is simple to use, does not charge exceptionally high costs for service, and can restore various files directly to their original location. Not to mention, there is no limit to the timeline here either- you can download files deleted months back just as quickly as you can those you deleted today.

Of course, you should check out both methods. This way, you would know which one works best for you in the long run.

