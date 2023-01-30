How to make folders on iPhone for apps and files

If you are wondering how you can organize your application icons by grouping them together in folders or how to organize your iCloud files more effectively as you might on a desktop computer. This quick guide will show you how to make folders on iPhone for both applications and files allowing you to easily organize them to exact preference. Luckily Apple makes organizing your applications very easy. Enabling you to organize the apps from your home screen by putting them into folders and moving them to other pages or screens as needed.

Make folders on iPhone

To make folders to organize your applications on your iPhone, simply go to your Home Screen and follow the instructions below.

1. Touch and hold any app icon on your screen then tap Edit Home Screen as shown in the image above.

2. Simply drag the app to another spot on your home screen or hover over another app icon to create a folder which will include both application icons.

3. Add more apps to your new folder by simply dragging their icons into the folder you created in step two.

4. Depending on which iPhone you have on iPhone X and later simply tap Done to finish your Apple organization. On iPhone 8 and earlier press the home button to finish your folder organization.

5. To put similar applications into a folder touch and hold the apps until the apps jiggle and drag one app over the other to create a new folder or drag the app as explained into an existing folder.

6. To rename the folder that has automatically been named, simply touch and hold the folder until the quick action menu appears. Select Rename and type in the name you would like to call your folder pressing down when you are happy with your naming.

Moving folders and applications on iPhone

If you would like to rearrange the folders or pages on your iPhone Home Screen, this can be easily accomplished by pressing the dots just above the four bottom icons. This will allow you to rearrange your widget icon pages as desired. If you would like to make more pages simply touch and hold an app icon until it jiggles and then move it from one page to another and your Apple iOS operating system will automatically add a new page for you.

Removing pages from your iPhone Home Screen

If you would like to remove pages from your iPhone simply press on the dots above the four bottom app icons and follow the instructions below

1. Touch and hold the Search and dots above the bottom four app icons to jiggle the widgets and icons.

2. Remove your finger from the screen and tap the dots once again to enter the page organization area

3. Here you will be presented with all your current pages with ticks under the pages that are currently showing on your iPhone Home Screen

4. Any page that is not currently showing on your Home Screen can be removed by pressing the minus sign in the top left-hand corner of the page

5. To see the minus sign you first need to and tick any pages, removing them from your iPhone Home Screen.

6. You can also rearrange your pages by simply touching and holding down on a page and dragging it to a new location within the pages view.

7. Once you have finished organizing your iPhone pages simply press the Done button in the top right-hand corner of your screen.

Creating iCloud folders in the iPhone Files app

If you would like to organize your iCloud files contained on your iPhone go to the official Apple Files app and follow the instructions below.

1. Once you have entered the Files App press the Browser icon in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.

2. Under Locations select your iCloud Drive

3. Then select the circle with three dots in the top right-hand corner of your screen

4. A number of options will be made available to you including the option to create a New Folder as well as Scan Documents and more.

5. Create as many new folders as you require for your iPhone files and arrange them and rename them to your preference.

6. Once the folders have been created on your iPhone you can then drag-and-drop files or save files directly to them from the applications you use on your iPhone. Safely storing them in iCloud for access across all your Apple devices.

If you need any further information on making folders on your iPhone jump over to the official Apple support website or contact an Apple Genius Bar representative to book an appointment to talk to someone in your nearest Apple Store.





