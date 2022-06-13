iPadOS 16 Stage Manager limited to M1 iPads

Apple announced their new iPadOS 16 at WWDC 2022 last week, it comes with a wide range of new features, one of these features is Stage Manager.

Now it would appear that the Stage Manager feature will not ve available on all models of the iPad that are capable of running iPadOS 16.

Stage Manager will only be available on models of the iPad that are powered by the Apple M1 silicon processor or above.

This was confirmed by Apple recently to Rene Ritchie, you can see the statement that was shared by Apple with Rene Ritchie below.

Stage Manager is a fully integrated experience that provides all-new windowing experience that is incredibly fast and responsive and allow users to run 8 apps simultaneously across iPad and an external display with up to 6K resolution. Delivering this experience with the immediacy users expect from iPad’s touch-first experience requires large internal memory, incredibly fast storage, and flexible external display I/O, all of which are delivered by iPads with the M1 chip.

So it looks like whilst iPadOS 16 is coming to a wide range of iPads, the feature will not be available on models without the M1 processor.

I asked Apple about Stage Manager on the iPad as well, and here’s what they said: (Full text in ALT image description) https://t.co/m8ceA7qKtJ pic.twitter.com/XttErFPeS5 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) June 10, 2022

