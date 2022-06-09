What’s new in iPadOS 16

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 16 and the macOS Ventura and now we have one on the new iPadOS 16 software.

The iPadOS 16 was made official at WWDC 2022 earlier this week and the first beta of the software is now available to developers.

This software update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, now we get to find out more details about what is coming in the update in a new video from Brandon Butch.

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features coming to the iPad with this update, this includes the new Lock Screen, although it does not come with all of the customization features that are available on the iPhone.

There is also the new Stage Manager feature which gives you more control over how apps and windows are displayed on your iPad. This gives you the ability to show the dock and also your recent apps and more, this gives you more control over multitasking on the iPad.

There is also a range of new features and updates for the Apple Pencil on the iPad and lots of more new features and updates.

We are expecting Apple to release iPadOS 16 along with iOS 16, this should happen sometime in September when the new iPhone 14 range is released.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

