iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, everything we know so far

Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be coming later this year, probably sometime in September, there will be four models in the range.

The new iPhone range will consist of two iPhone 14 models and two 14 Pro models, there will be two different screen sizes in each range. This guide is designed to show you all of the specifications that we know so far for the new iPhone range, we will update it on a regular basis with more information as it is made available.

What are the specifications of the iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, the 14 Max is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch display, both of these devices will apparently still come with a notch. The notch will apparently be similar to that of the iPhone 13, although it may be slightly smaller

There are rumors that Apple is looking to differentiate the standard iPhone models from the Pro models, even more, this year and there is the possibility that they will have slightly different processors.

The new iPhone 14 and 14 Max are rumored to either use the Apple A15 Bionic processor from the iPhone 13, or a modified version of it, possibly a slightly faster A15 Bionic processor.

These two handsets will also come with less RAM than the Pro models, they could come with 4GB of RAM like the iPhone 13, or Apple could increase this slightly to 6GB.

We are also expecting new cameras for all of the iPhone models, we are expecting three rear cameras on all models, although these will not be the same new high-end cameras in the standard iPhone as apple will introduce in the new iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

The standard iPhone models are expected to come with similar storage options to the iPhone 13, this should be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

These new iPhones will use the new iOS 16 software that Apple recently made official at their Worldwide Developer Conference, this update has quite a few new features for the iPhone.

What are the specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro?

As with the standard iPhone, there will also be two versions of the Pro model, these will be the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These two handsets will have the same size displays as the standard models, with a 6.1-inch display for the 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch display for the Pro Max.

The displays on the 14 Pro models will be different from that of the standard models, the iPhone 14 Pro handsets will not feature a notch, instead, they will come with a pill-shaped camera hole on the front of the display.

This will be Apple’s first iPhone without the notch at the top of the display, we will have to wait until next year for the standard iPhones to lose the notch and use a pill-shaped camera hold.

The processor in the Pro model will also be different, Apple will use their new A16 Bionic processor in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. These handsets will also come with more RAM than the standard models, we are expecting these handsets to have at least 6GB of RAM, possibly 8GB.

The Pro iPhone models will also come with the most storage, this is expected to include a range of options with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB for the top model.

The cameras on the new iPhone Pro models will also be updated, with three rear cameras on the new Pro and Pro Max models. The main rear camera is said to come with a 48-megapixel sensor that will be capable of recording 8K video.

The other two cameras will be a telephoto camera and an ultrawide camera, as yet we do not have any details on what sort of megapixels these two cameras will feature.

What will the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro design be like?

The design of these new iPhones will apparently be similar to that of the iPhone 13 in terms of the overall casing of the device, although we can expect some minor design changes.

The main design changes will be to the display, the iPhone 14 will come with a smaller notch and the iPhone 14 Pro will ditch the notch and will come with a pill-shaped camera hole.

The cameras on the rear of the new iPhone are also expected to feature a slightly smaller camera bump than the current iPhone 13. It is not clear as yet whether we will see any changes to the materials used in the exterior of the new iPhones. We can probably expect some new color options as Apple normally does this to differentiate it from the previous years’ models.

When will the new iPhone 14 handsets launch?

If Apple follows its normal release schedule for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro then we can expect these new handsets to launch in September 2022. We would expect an iPhone press event sometime within the first part of September and would then expect the new iPhones to hit the stores around the middle of September.

Apple is also expected to launch their new Apple Watch Series 8 in September along with their new iPhones, this will come with the new watchOS 9 that was released at WWDC 2022.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets. This guide is designed to provide you with the latest information on the new iPhones and we will update it as more information is made available. You can find out more details about the current iPhone range over at Apple.

Image Credit: Victor Carvalho

