Drop Test: Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone launched recently and now we have a drop test video of the new Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In the video below the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones are tested side by side in a range of drop tests, Let’s find out which handset comes out on top.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch display and it features Gorilla Glass Victus+, the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display and it features Apple’s Ceramic Shield.

As we can see from the video, in the first drop test on the back of the smartphones, both handsets survived the first drop, although there was some damage to the back of the Samsung handset. There was also a crack on the back of the iPhone.

In the second drop test on the corner of the handset, both devices did show some damage but this did not affect how the device works.

In the third test when the two handsets were dropped on their face, both handsets ended up with a cracked display, both handsets were still working.

Both devices were then dropped a number of more times although by the end the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appeared to have more damage than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, so it looks like the iPhone was the winner in this drop test.

Source & Image Credit PhoneBuff

