Apple launches new green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Apple is adding two new colors to its iPhone 13 range, both of the colors are versions of green. The iPhone 13 gets Green and the 13 Pro gets Alpine Green.

The two new green color options for the iPhone 13 will be available to pre-order from this Friday the 11th of March and they will go on sale on the 18th of March.

Apple today announced two all-new beautiful colors for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, alpine green and green. The iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

You can find out more information about the new green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

