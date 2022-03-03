Apple offering Face ID repairs on the iPhone

We previously heard a rumor that Apple would start to offer Face ID repairs on the iPhone, previously if you had a hardware issue with Face ID on your device, Apple would replace the whole device.

The company has now confirmed that it is starting to offer repairs for Face ID issues on the iPhone, MacRumors has seen an internal memo about the repairs.

Apple is now sending those parts to repair Face ID on the iPhone to its authorized service centers and also to Apple Stores.

This will allow Apple to offer repairs to the iPhone for the hardware without having to replace the device with a new iPhone.

The new repair option for face ID is not available in all countries as yet, the countries where is it not available include Argentina, Barbados, Bermuda, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, and Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela. It is expected to be available in those countries later on.

The repairs should be available on the iPhone XS, the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models, those are apparently the supports models for repairs to Apple’s Face ID. This is good news as it means the whole device does not have to be replaced.

Source MacRumors

