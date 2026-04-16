Don’t install iOS 26.5 Beta 2 yet—unless you want to carry a charger for the first time this year

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 26.5, but instead of enhancing the stability and performance seen in iOS 26.4, this update introduces several challenges. While it includes minor feature updates, these improvements are overshadowed by significant performance regressions and battery life issues. If you are currently using iOS 26.4 or the first beta of iOS 26.5, it is advisable to delay updating to this version to avoid potential disruptions. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details.

Update Size and Installation Process

The update size for iOS 26.5 beta 2 is listed at over 13 GB, which might suggest a substantial update. However, the download process is surprisingly quick, possibly due to how the system handles incremental updates. While the installation process itself is straightforward and efficient, the post-update experience raises concerns that may outweigh the convenience of upgrading. The issues introduced in this beta could make the update feel less like an improvement and more like a step backward.

What’s New in iOS 26.5 Beta 2?

This beta introduces a few updates aimed at improving functionality, particularly in location-based services and Siri’s capabilities. These changes, while potentially useful, are not without their drawbacks:

Local Ads in Maps: The Maps app now displays ads tailored to your approximate location. For instance, you might see recommendations for nearby restaurants or stores. While this feature could enhance convenience for users, it also raises privacy concerns regarding how location data is collected and utilized.

The Maps app now displays ads tailored to your approximate location. For instance, you might see recommendations for nearby restaurants or stores. While this feature could enhance convenience for users, it also raises privacy concerns regarding how location data is collected and utilized. Improved Siri Spotlight Search: Siri now delivers more accurate Spotlight search results, addressing inconsistencies reported in previous versions. This improvement makes it easier to locate apps, files, or specific information on your device.

Although these updates aim to enhance the user experience, they are overshadowed by the performance, battery and stability issues introduced in this beta. The trade-off between new features and system reliability may not be worth it for most users.

Performance Regression: A Noticeable Decline

One of the most significant drawbacks of iOS 26.5 beta 2 is its impact on system performance. You may notice frame drops, particularly when unlocking your device or navigating the interface. This disrupts the smooth and responsive experience that iOS users have come to expect.

Benchmark tests, such as Geekbench scores, confirm this regression. Beta 2 scores lower in both single-core and multi-core tests compared to iOS 26.4 and the first beta of iOS 26.5. These results suggest inefficiencies in system performance, which could affect everyday tasks like app usage, multitasking and even basic interactions with the device. For users who prioritize a seamless experience, this decline is a significant drawback.

Battery Life: A Frustrating Decline

Battery performance is another area where iOS 26.5 beta 2 falls short. Users who rely on their devices for extended periods may notice a faster battery drain compared to iOS 26.4. This issue appears to stem from increased background activity or inefficient resource management introduced in this beta.

For casual users, this might mean more frequent charging throughout the day. For those who depend on their devices for work or travel, the reduced battery life can be particularly disruptive. The lack of optimization in this beta makes it less suitable for users who prioritize long-lasting battery performance.

Stability Issues: A Less Reliable Experience

In addition to performance and battery concerns, stability issues further undermine the reliability of iOS 26.5 beta 2. Users have reported slower app launches, occasional crashes and general system instability. These problems can disrupt workflows and make the device less dependable for critical tasks.

For users who rely on their devices for a seamless and efficient experience, these stability issues are a significant concern. The combination of performance, battery and stability regressions makes this beta a less-than-ideal choice for most users.

Should You Update?

Given the issues outlined above, it is recommended to avoid updating to iOS 26.5 beta 2 at this time.

If you are on iOS 26.4: Stick with the stable version to maintain optimal performance, battery life and system reliability.

Stick with the stable version to maintain optimal performance, battery life and system reliability. If you are using the first beta of iOS 26.5: Refrain from updating to beta 2, as it introduces more problems than it resolves.

For those who are curious about the new features, it may be better to wait for future beta releases or the final version, which could address the current issues.

What’s Next?

Apple is expected to release the third beta of iOS 26.5 around April 20, with weekly updates likely to follow. The final version is anticipated to launch on May 11. These upcoming updates may resolve the performance, battery and stability issues seen in beta 2. Until then, it is wise to wait for a more polished and reliable release.

While iOS 26.5 beta 2 introduces minor feature updates like local ads in Maps and improved Siri Spotlight search, its performance regressions, reduced battery life and stability concerns make it a less-than-ideal update. By holding off on this version, you can avoid unnecessary disruptions and maintain a smoother, more reliable experience on your device. Waiting for future updates may provide a better balance between new features and system stability.

Unlock more potential in iOS 26.5 by reading previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



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