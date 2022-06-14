This is what the iPhone 14 will look like (Video)

The new iPhone 14 will be launching later this year, we have already heard lots of rumors about its design and now we get to have a look at the actual design of the handset.

Some dummy units have been created based on leaked schematics and specifications and these will give us a look at the design of Apple’s new iPhone.

The video below from MacRumors gives us more information on what this year’s new iPhone 14 will look like, we are expecting to see four different models this year.

The four new models will be the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, these two handsets will have a small notch, and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max handsets will not have a notch. These handsets will feature a pill shape cutout that will have the cameras behind the display.

Apple is rumored to be using a new A16 Bionic processor in the Pro models, there are rumors that they will use a version of the A15 Bionic processor from the iPhone 13 in the standard models.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone range sometime in September, we are also expecting to see a new Apple Watch at the same time as well. There are a number of new Apple Macs on the way, although these will probably land later, maybe in October or November with macOS Ventura.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

