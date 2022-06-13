iPhone 14 selfie camera to feature auto-focus

Apple’s new iPhone 14 range will be getting a number of upgrades over the iPhone 13, one of these upgrades will be the cameras.

Now we have more details on the front-facing Selfie camera on the handset, it will apparently come with auto-focus, this is a feature that has been rumored before for the front camera on the device.

The news comes in a tweet from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, you can see the tweet below with details about the upgraded selfie camera.

Analysis: winners of iPhone 14 front camera’s upgrade to AF (auto focus) / 分析：iPhone 14前置攝像頭升級為AF (自動對焦) 的贏家 @mingchikuo https://t.co/USPnSfWFDO — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 13, 2022

This year iPhones are expected to get quite a few updates with the new Pro models getting more than the standard models.

The displays on the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to get rid of the notch and will come with a punch hole design for the front cameras. The standard models are said to still come with the Notch like the iPhone 13.

The Pro models are also rumored to get a new Apple Bionic processor and the standard models are rumored to keep a version of the processor used in the iPhone 13. Apple is expected to launch its new iPhones sometime in September.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo

