iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to feature always on display

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones later this year, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro.

There will be a number of differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, and now we have some more details on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the two iPhone 14 Pro models will feature an always-on display, this will be a new feature in Apple’s iOS 16 software. That means that Apple may unveil this feature at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month.

I’m told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for last year’s iPhone 13. This would allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information – similar to newer Apple Watches.

The new iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come with some other differences to the iPhone 14 models. The Pro models will not have a notch where as the standard iPhone 14 models are still expected to come with a notch.

There is also a suggestion that the iPhone 14 models will come with the A15 Bionic processor from the iPhone 13 and that the Pro models will come with a new Apple A16 processor.

We are expecting the new iPhone 14 smartphones to be made official sometime in September, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the handsets.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Jeremy Bezanger

