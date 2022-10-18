How to hide your number on iPhone

If you want to hide your number on your iPhone, this guide will show you everything you need to know so that you can make calls on your iPhone without disclosing your telephone number. This can be a useful feature that allows you to make calls without giving out your mobile phone number when making a telephone call.

There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.

The way you do this will vary by country, there are different methods to hide your number on your device and you can see more details on these below.

How do I hide my number on the iPhone?

There are two ways to hide the number on your iPhone when you want to make a call but do not want the person on the other end to know your telephone number. This can be useful when making calls to companies that you do not want to give your telephone number.

You can either set up your iPhone to permanently hide your number, this means that for every call you make your telephone number is not given out.

The second method is to hide your number only on specific calls, this can be done by putting in a number before the telephone number you want to call. The number you will need for this varies by country.

How do I permanently hide your number on the iPhone?

To permanently hide your telephone number from being given out when making a call, you will need to change the settings on your iPhone.

This can be done by going to the Settings app on your iPhone, then selecting Phone, and then Show My Caller ID, selecting the toggle to the offsetting and your number will not be hidden on each telephone call you make on your iPhone.

How do I temporarily hide your number on the iPhone?

This can be done for each telephone call you make, if you are in the USA then you need to put #31# in front of the telephone number. For example, if you want to call Apple in the USA with the telephone number 800–692–7753 then you would need to dial #31# 800–692–7753.

The number you need to put in front of the telephone number in the UK is slightly different. You need to dial 141 followed by the telephone number. So if you were calling Apple in the UK with the telephone number 0800 048 0408 you need to deal 141 0800 048 0408.

That’s it pretty simple and a useful feature when you want to make a call without giving out your telephone number. I have used this quite a few times when calling companies that I wanted to ask for some details about stuff without them calling me back. We hope you will find this guide handy, if you have any questions or tips, please leave a comment below. You can find out more information about how to do this over at Apple’s website.

