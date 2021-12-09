iPhone 14 Pro could finally ditch the notch

Apple launched its iPhone 13 range of smartphones back in September, we are expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to launch next year, the range will also include the iPhone 14 Pro handsets.

According to a recent report, the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphones will be the first iPhones to ditch the notch. We presume that the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Mini will keep the notch for next year.

The news comes in a report from the Elec which says that there will be two Pro models of the iPhone next year, a Pro with a 6.1-inch display and a Pro Max with a 6.7 inch.

Both of these new iPhone 14 handsets will feature a punch-hole display with the camera in the middle of the display. The two other iPhone 14 models are expected to continue with the notch, we presume this is something apple may remove in the following year.

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will also get a range of other upgrades, this will include a new Apple Bionic processor and more RAM, we are expecting the storage options to stay the same.

We can also expect a number of other upgrades including updated cameras and more and Apple will probably change the design of the handset slightly. We are expecting these new iPhones sometime in September of 2022.

Source The Elec

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals