Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Z Flip 7: First Look!

Samsung has introduced its latest advancements in foldable smartphones and smartwatches, showcasing significant improvements in design, performance, durability, and sustainability. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup highlight Samsung’s commitment to innovation while addressing the evolving needs of users. These devices reflect a blend of innovative technology and practical functionality, offering something for a wide range of users. Below is a detailed look at what these updates bring to the table. The video below from Zollotech gives us a hands-on look at the two new handsets.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: A Refined Powerhouse

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents the pinnacle of Samsung’s foldable smartphone technology, combining portability with advanced features. Measuring just 8.9mm in thickness and weighing 215 grams, it is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, making it more convenient to carry without compromising on functionality. The 8-inch internal display now features a reduced crease and a 50% thicker ultra-thin glass, enhancing both durability and the overall user experience.

A standout feature is the new Armor Flex hinge, which is constructed using a titanium lattice and an advanced aluminum exterior. This design ensures robust performance while maintaining a sleek and modern profile. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and running on Android 16, the Fold 7 delivers exceptional speed and efficiency, making multitasking seamless and intuitive.

The camera system is another highlight, featuring a 200MP wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens with autofocus. These features enable professional-grade photography and videography, including 10-bit HDR video recording and enhanced low-light capabilities. However, the absence of S Pen support may be a drawback for users who prioritize productivity tools.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Compact Innovation

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 redefines foldable design with its compact yet powerful features. It introduces a larger 4.1-inch outer display and a wider 6.9-inch internal display, offering a more immersive viewing experience. Slimmer bezels (1.25mm) and a 120Hz refresh rate enhance the visual quality, while the 2,600-nit brightness ensures excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

On the camera front, the Flip 7 is equipped with a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and 10-bit HDR video recording, making it a versatile choice for content creators. Its 4,300mAh battery supports up to 31 hours of video playback, while the 3nm CPU ensures faster performance and improved energy efficiency. Additionally, the Flip 7 introduces DeX support, expanding its productivity potential by allowing a desktop-like experience when connected to external displays.

Sustainability is a key focus for this model, with 100% recycled lithium batteries and eco-friendly materials used in its construction. Starting at $1,099.99, the Flip 7 offers a compelling combination of innovation, performance, and value.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Affordable Foldable

For users seeking an entry point into the foldable market, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE provides a budget-friendly option without sacrificing essential features. Priced at $899.99, it includes a 50MP camera and slightly older display technology, making it an accessible choice for those curious about foldable devices. While it lacks some of the premium features of the standard Flip 7, it delivers a solid experience for its price point.

Galaxy Watch 8 Lineup: Smarter Wearables

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 series introduces a range of enhancements designed to cater to both casual users and fitness enthusiasts. The Galaxy Watch 8 features a thinner design—11% slimmer than its predecessor—a 3,000-nit display, and a 445mAh battery. Starting at $349 for the 40mm model, it offers 64GB of storage and improved durability, making it a versatile option for everyday use.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic revives the popular rotating bezel, paired with a stainless steel frame for a premium look and feel. Priced at $499, it combines timeless design with modern functionality. For users seeking a rugged option, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a titanium blue variant, offering 64GB of storage and a durable build for $649.99.

Across the lineup, new features include the redesigned One UI 8 Watch interface, personalized sleep coaching, and antioxidant index measurement. The integration of Gemini voice commands enhances task management, while battery life ranges from 30 hours (with always-on display) to 40 hours (without always-on display). These features make the Galaxy Watch 8 series a compelling choice for users looking to enhance their daily routines and fitness tracking.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s latest devices cater to a wide range of budgets and preferences, making sure there’s something for everyone:

Samsung’s latest updates to its foldable smartphones and smartwatches highlight its dedication to innovation, durability, and sustainability. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 deliver innovative technology tailored for productivity and entertainment, while the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup redefines wearable functionality with smarter features and improved designs. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a content creator, or a fitness-focused user, these devices offer a range of options designed to meet diverse needs.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



