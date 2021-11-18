Apple releases iOS 15.1.1 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Apple has released a new software update for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13, iOS 15.1.1, the update is now available for any other models of the iPhone.

This new software update for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 is designed to fix an issue related to calls on both handsets.

The iOS 15.1.1 update is designed to fix an issue on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 where calls would drop on the handsets. This issue should now be resolved on both devices with this new software update.

You can install the new iSO 15.1.1 software update on your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 by going to General > Software update > Download and install.

Apple is also working on a new beta of iOS, iOS 15.2 which is expected to land around the end of November, this will bring some new features to the iPhone.

Some of these new features will include the new Legacy Contact feature, this feature lets you select a contact that can have access to your device and all of your content, including your iCloud account in the event of your death. This could be a useful feature as people have had issues in the past trying to access content belonging to someone who has passed away.

The new iOS software update is now available to download as an over-the-air update for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13.

Source Apple

